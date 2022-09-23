Watch now: Group uses dance to spread cultural awareness at Richland event

DECATUR – Baile Monarcas formed in 2018 at the University of Illinois-Springfield and even when COVID shut most things down, and some social and cultural groups never recovered, the dancers refused to let it stop them.

Baile Monarcas – Spanish for Dance of the Monarchs, as in the butterflies, not royalty – performed at Richland Community College on Friday for Hispanic Heritage Month. President Cristian Leon is a graduate of Eisenhower High School and attended Richland before transferring to UIS.

“We're performing a couple of Latin dances to promote our culture, since there's not a lot of representation of Latin (culture) here in Decatur,” Leon said. “I'm a big fan of cumbia (dance) so we had to do cumbia.”

That's a folk dance that originated in Colombia. The group also performed reggaeton, a Puerto Rican dance style influenced by hip hop and Caribbean music, and folkoric, traditional Mexican dancing. The dancers provide their own costumes and spent two weeks preparing for the performance, Leon said.

Faculty adviser Daniel Aguilar, who acted as emcee, joked that he can't dance so he's mystified as to why the group chose him to be their adviser.

The hope of presenting the dance was not only to showcase a part of Hispanic culture, but to inspire Richland students to dig deeper into that culture. The first introduction to another culture, he said, is often food, and people might investigate why certain dishes are made the way they are using the ingredients they use, which could lead to further interest in other aspects of that culture.

“We hope it brings folks out and that you kind of spark something,” he said. “This group has turned into something that brings in folks who want to dance and want to express themselves via song and dance and kind of express culture in a different way than we're usually talking about. It's easy to say, 'Let's go to Cristian's family's restaurant,' or 'Let's see a movie,' but dance is a way you can physically interact with a culture.”