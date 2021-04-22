Watch now: Heartland Tech students document good deeds in 'Project Nice'

DECATUR — Students have had to give up a lot in the last year.
“A lot of them have had really rough years with COVID and all of that,” said Ryan Rinchiuso, who teaches a business and film class at Heartland Technical Academy. “They haven't had a normal senior year.”
With his own 40th birthday approaching, Rinchiuso thought of an idea to spread a little cheer: Project Nice.
The students were tasked with making documentaries as part of their class work, and Rinchiuso sent them out into their communities with a directive: Do something nice for someone and take video of it.
“I always want to give them something shorter to do so they can get used to filming and not having everything under control,” Rinchiuso said.
The videos are posted together on YouTube as Project Nice.
Kaitlyn Gist, a junior at Warrensburg-Latham High School, put a note on a stranger's car wishing that person a nice day. She has no idea whose car it was and didn't hang around to see the driver find the note. The idea was just to surprise him or her with good wishes, she said.
“(Rinchiuso) just wanted us to go out in public and try to make the world a better place,” said Ella Walker, a junior at Cerro Gordo High School. “I went and picked up garbage outside and I also went to an animal shelter and donated some stuff. I feel like with what has been going on in the past year, and with COVID, it was just nice to go out in public and do something that makes the world better.”
She had already planned to visit the animal shelter with her cousin, she said, and when Rinchiuso proposed the Nice Things project, she figured she could just take video of the trip as one of her nice things.
Ricky Carr, a senior at Cerro Gordo, cleaned the family home.
“I noticed that my mom has been stressed out about work and everything she does, so I figured it would be a nice thing to have her come home to a clean home,” Carr said. “She loved it. At the end of the day, she was ready to come home and just go to sleep and it was nice to see her smile.”
Rinchiuso wanted the students to get a good feeling out of the project, too, he said.
“I was just blown away by some of the videos we've had,” Rinchiuso said. “Some of these ideas they came up with were just great. I was so impressed by these kids' creativity and generosity and how they've embraced this project.”
So far, there are more than 25 videos on the YouTube playlist and he's hoping to get 40 in time for his 40th birthday, he said, but even if they don't reach that goal, he's still happy.
“It made me smile and made me in a better mood to see what they did,” he said. “I'm so proud of them and so glad they're the next generation coming up. They've shown that there's a lot of hope and a lot of positivity coming into this world.”
