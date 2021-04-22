Watch now: Heartland Tech students document good deeds in 'Project Nice'

“(Rinchiuso) just wanted us to go out in public and try to make the world a better place,” said Ella Walker, a junior at Cerro Gordo High School. “I went and picked up garbage outside and I also went to an animal shelter and donated some stuff. I feel like with what has been going on in the past year, and with COVID, it was just nice to go out in public and do something that makes the world better.”

She had already planned to visit the animal shelter with her cousin, she said, and when Rinchiuso proposed the Nice Things project, she figured she could just take video of the trip as one of her nice things.

Ricky Carr, a senior at Cerro Gordo, cleaned the family home.

“I noticed that my mom has been stressed out about work and everything she does, so I figured it would be a nice thing to have her come home to a clean home,” Carr said. “She loved it. At the end of the day, she was ready to come home and just go to sleep and it was nice to see her smile.”

Rinchiuso wanted the students to get a good feeling out of the project, too, he said.