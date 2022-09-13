Watch now: Hillside Bethel Christian School kicks off new year with remodeled quarters

DECATUR – Neveah Young sits at a study carrel in Hillside Bethel Christian School, working away at her lessons.

In adjoining carrels, other students do the same. Their teacher, Becky Loehr, quietly confers with the school's founder Vickie Horath, but at this school, students work at their own pace and set their own goals, only asking for help when necessary.

“I do my work and I have fun,” said the first grade student who, like the others, has a work chart pinned to a cork board above her desk and checks off her tasks as they're finished. When she completes a booklet, she takes a test on the material and if she scores at least 80%, she moves on to the next booklet.

The school is a ministry of Hillside Bethel Tabernacle Church, said lead pastor Kevin Horath. The school wing of the church is freshly remodeled, with some work still underway, and is secure with locked doors and cameras. Parents are issued key fobs to let them bring kids in and pick them up, and a check-in system, with unique numerical codes for each authorized family member, creates a record of who dropped off or picked up a child. A room off the lobby is provided for kids whose parents have to drop them off early and preschool is open at 6 a.m. for parents who need to get to an early work shift.

The ACE curriculum used by the school, and often also by homeschooling parents, allows a child to work at his or her own pace. Loehr is always available to answer questions and help, and kids have a flag they set up on top of their study carrel to signal that they need her assistance without disturbing the other children. The school serves preschool through sixth grade at present and is accepting new students.

“(The curriculum) is a little different than most schools,” Horath said. “The students in the classroom are all working at their own pace, so we have offices set up for them that are private. They have partitions so they can focus and study and do their individual work. Then at break time and PE time, we pull them together and do activities as a group. We do that because, we believe for children there are several principles of learning that are important. They need to be challenged, they need to have accountability, and we need to have rewards for them.”

Kids set their own goals, but those have to be approved by their teacher, and if they set their sights too low, the staff adjusts the goal. The kids also grade their own daily work and the idea is that they will see what they did wrong and how to do it correctly by doing that. Tests are graded by the teacher, however.

Riley Wolff, who's in fourth grade, said the order in which they do the work is also up to the student. If he's not in the mood for math first thing, for example, he can work on his reading instead and do the math later. Whatever isn't completed during the school day becomes homework and he brings it back the following day.

The self-paced learning, Horath said, is meant to help the students master the material and move on to the next phase only when they have mastered it.

COVID-19 put a dent in the student body, with enrollment falling off, but the school is in a rebuilding phase and Horath said they hope to grow now that things in the world are returning to normal.

The school was founded by his mother, Vickie Horath, in 1986, first as a preschool only, adding the elementary grades later. She worked at a preschool before founding Hillside's. The church was founded by the Rev. Don Horath in 1961, and he turned over lead pastor duties to Kevin Horath earlier this year.

“We had the church and it was sitting empty all week, and we decided we should be doing something to help out the kids,” she said. “So we started the preschool first and later decided to go on with the school. We had another lady who (taught) and I was just the director until she decided to retire. So I was kind of put into the school. I've done it for three or four years.”

Now that she and her husband are retired, she's training Loehr to take over running the school.