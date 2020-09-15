Watch now: Holy Family School young entrepreneur produces produce

“(We do it) to raise money to buy stuff,” Howie said. “To buy important stuff and to raise money for college.”

There are two sections to the garden. The pumpkin patch is its own 2-acre area because pumpkins and the vines take a lot of room. Then there's an area devoted to a “monarch way station,” with plants that the butterflies like, and the garden also includes peppers, tomatoes, sunflowers, cornflower, perennials and annuals, green beans, scarlet runner beans and other vegetables.

Grandpa lets Howie drive the garden tractor and they experimented this year with planting six rows at a time after tilling the area. Melissa Downs said Howie hopes to save enough money to someday open his own business.

“A large part of the garden is the monarch way station,” Melissa Downs said. “But the pumpkin patch is what's taking all our time at the moment.”