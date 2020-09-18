Watch now: Hope Academy in Decatur jumps into new learning technique

DECATUR — Teachers and staff at Hope Academy miss having fun with their students. So they made their own game of Hopscotch.
“If I can do this, anybody can,” said first grade teacher Mary Evans. “You just have to count. As long as you get into the pattern, then you can keep going with it.”
Staff, teachers and administration took part in a Hopscotch Challenge Friday afternoon outside of the school. Videos were sent to the school through Zoom.
The school is challenging other Decatur Public Schools to join them, including district administration staff at the Keil Building. The first school to accept the Hopscotch Challenge has been American Dreamer STEM Academy, located on South Taylor Road, Decatur.
Lexy Carson is the physical education teacher at Hope Academy. Since the students are learning from home, their teacher wanted to find other ways to motivate them to get moving. “I was just trying to get students involved with all this virtual learning,” she said. “What a better way than with challenges?”
The Hopscotch Challenge was one of the ideas that seemed most exciting to the staff and students. Teachers and administration jumped to a routine along three hopscotch grids while they moved to the music.
Carson said the adults were excited to join in the fun. “Just getting the chance to get out,” she said. “We’ve got a lot going on with virtual learning. This is a chance for them to let loose.”
Fifth grade teacher Karen Walker took part in the challenge. “Since we are a new administration, with new teachers coming in, why not do some team building,” she said. “Then we get the kids involved.”
At 51 years old, she had not jumped in a game of Hopscotch in several years. She said the activity was a workout. “By the time we got to the end, I needed some air,” Walker said.
Tasia Burks, Hope Academy principal, had not practiced when the staff came together last week, but eventually joined her staff. She said she knew the challenge was important for them. “It’s a way to show that we want to be healthy,” she said. “It’s a way to build collaboration and have fun in the midst of what’s going on.”
The beginning of the school year marks the first year for Burks as Hope’s principal. “I think we have all the right people in place to make this change that needs to happen,” Burks said. “We have a caring staff who wants to reach kids, however they can. And this is one of the ways we do it.”
