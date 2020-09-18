Watch now: Hope Academy in Decatur jumps into new learning technique

Carson said the adults were excited to join in the fun. “Just getting the chance to get out,” she said. “We’ve got a lot going on with virtual learning. This is a chance for them to let loose.”

Fifth grade teacher Karen Walker took part in the challenge. “Since we are a new administration, with new teachers coming in, why not do some team building,” she said. “Then we get the kids involved.”

At 51 years old, she had not jumped in a game of Hopscotch in several years. She said the activity was a workout. “By the time we got to the end, I needed some air,” Walker said.

Tasia Burks, Hope Academy principal, had not practiced when the staff came together last week, but eventually joined her staff. She said she knew the challenge was important for them. “It’s a way to show that we want to be healthy,” she said. “It’s a way to build collaboration and have fun in the midst of what’s going on.”

The beginning of the school year marks the first year for Burks as Hope’s principal. “I think we have all the right people in place to make this change that needs to happen,” Burks said. “We have a caring staff who wants to reach kids, however they can. And this is one of the ways we do it.”