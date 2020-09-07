Watch now: Hope Academy teachers surprise students with lunch

DECATUR – Nevaeh Williams got a surprise lunch thanks to Hope Academy fifth-grade teachers Heather Herron, Karen Walker and Tara Lueras.
“We were trying to keep (students) engaged, and that's hard to do (with) remote teaching,” Herron said. “It's a lot of teaching and then 'do this, do that.' We were trying to find ways to keep them engaged, and keep them participating and get on (Google Classroom).”
One thing they came up with was “Friday Fun Feature,” where the teachers do a classroom experiment live while students watch.
“We're doing some kind of science experiment that goes along with that week's stories and things we're learning in the classroom,” she said.
Last week, the topic was William Kamkwamba, who, at age 14, scavenged bits of junk to make a windmill to provide power to his family's Malawi home. He had to drop out of school to help work the family farm, but he learned about wind turbines through reading about them in books borrowed from the school library.
A local newspaper wrote about him and he was invited to give a TED talk in Tanzania, where wealthy investors pledged to pay for his education. Ultimately, he graduated from Dartmouth College and co-wrote “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” which was made into a film and is required reading at several universities.
“We put together a Dynamo Torch last Friday and showed (students) this is similar to the windmill,” Herron said.
Students who log into Google Meets every time they're supposed to and keep up with their school work are placed into a weekly drawing, Herron said, and names are drawn at random to receive the previous week's experiment to keep, plus the lunch from McDonald's. The teachers consult the child's parents to find out what he or she would like from McDonald's, but the kids don't know who the winner is until the three teachers show up at their door. One child from each of the three classrooms wins each week.
Nevaeh was definitely surprised and had to promise not to tell until everyone had been surprised. She's in Walker's class.
“On the call, they said whoever's doing their work and keeping it up, they'll bring McDonald's to their house, but before that, I was already doing all of my work,” Nevaeh said. “I get up at eight in the morning, I start doing my work, and I just keep doing it. I'm following a schedule, still.”
