Watch now: Hope Academy teachers surprise students with lunch

A local newspaper wrote about him and he was invited to give a TED talk in Tanzania, where wealthy investors pledged to pay for his education. Ultimately, he graduated from Dartmouth College and co-wrote “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” which was made into a film and is required reading at several universities.

“We put together a Dynamo Torch last Friday and showed (students) this is similar to the windmill,” Herron said.

Students who log into Google Meets every time they're supposed to and keep up with their school work are placed into a weekly drawing, Herron said, and names are drawn at random to receive the previous week's experiment to keep, plus the lunch from McDonald's. The teachers consult the child's parents to find out what he or she would like from McDonald's, but the kids don't know who the winner is until the three teachers show up at their door. One child from each of the three classrooms wins each week.

Nevaeh was definitely surprised and had to promise not to tell until everyone had been surprised. She's in Walker's class.