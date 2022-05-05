Watch now: Horror stories of drug abuse shared with Warrensburg-Latham students

Thanks to the assistance of the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education, nationally-known speaker Michael DeLeon spoke to students in both the middle and high schools, and on Thursday evening to parents of students in all the Macon-Piatt districts at The Salvation Army, about the dangers of vaping, cigarettes and alcohol and how to remain drug-free.

“The Regional Office of Education had reached out to us,” said Principal Jonathan Downing. “One of the things that they do is look at what the schools need, how can they support our schools. And one of the biggest things we're dealing with is students who are vaping and getting into drugs and not really having that knowledge base.”

DeLeon told the students that his own descent into drug use began when he was a child. His parents divorced and his mother took him to a counselor who molested him. He never told anyone until a much-older boy in his neighborhood was kind to him and he told that boy everything, he said. To comfort him, the boy gave him a cigarette. He tagged along after “Jimmy” to a party where he was given alcohol and marijuana, and by the time he was a teenager, he was using pills, heroin and methamphetamine. By his 20s, he was deep into a life with people who were out to get him, and on Mother's Day 1995, he found his mother murdered in her home. He said the people who were after him had found her first.

“None of you in this room think for a second that this is the path you're on,” DeLeon said to the students. “Your decisions affect not just you, but your whole family.”

He spent 12 years in prison thanks to his drug use, and travels throughout the country now to speak to young people. He has attended hundreds of funerals of kids who have died due to drugs, and has made documentaries about kids and drug use and three things they all have in common are that they started with nicotine, alcohol and marijuana, he said.

“Drug addiction is not about drugs,” he said. “It's about your brain.”

Two seemingly similar people can suffer an injury and be given pain medication, he said. One will take a few pills, put them down and that's the end of it, while the other could take a few pills, and become addicted to opioids due to a difference in brain chemistry. When that one can no longer get the prescription, they will look elsewhere, such as heroin.

He wants his grandchildren, and kids like the ones at Warrensburg-Latham, to grow up in a drug-free world, he said.

“I think it's good to get them thinking,” said Stephanie Thien, an English teacher at the school. “We have prom this weekend, so time-wise, it's very appropriate. We have another assembly tomorrow about drunk driving, so we have a lot going on this week to get them thinking and hopefully, choosing to make good decisions.”

Sophomore Jalyn Gulyash said she couldn't imagine having so many bad things happen to a person, such as happened to DeLeon.

“I think it's good that he's able to tell his story and get it out to students,” she said. “I think a lot of students nowadays really need to hear that. I think it's important, especially for our generation.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.