Watch now: How Decatur-area community groups are helping kids with remote learning

DECATUR — Remote learning is tough for teachers and students alike. During the challenging times of COVID, community organizations and individuals are stepping up to try to help.
Paula Busboom, a retired teaching assistant for Decatur Public Schools, is helping out a fellow educator by hosting teaching assistant Tara Dyer's two children in her home. Tiara, a sixth-grader, and Cash, a first-grader, are students at the Montessori Academy for Peace.
Because of the unique nature of Montessori, both children are in multiple-grade classrooms, which means the students have video sessions that are just for their grade level, work that is just for their grade level, but also work and sessions for their whole class, and their teachers are juggling more than ever.
“It takes coordination,” Busboom said. “Right now we're waiting for (Cash's) teacher to post the assignments for his grade. When we got online this morning, he didn't have the assignment loaded for this morning. When they don't have assignments, or they're waiting, I do some fill-in.”
Her own experience as an educator means she has materials and lessons they can do to keep learning if they have to wait, and that she can help if they have questions or don't understand an assignment.
Tiara said she's having no trouble with remote learning and has been keeping up with her work, but it's a little more of a challenge for Cash, because first grade is when a lot of things are new and he's learning them for the first time. It's also harder for a first-grader to pay attention to an iPad than it is for an older child.
The past six months have presented a series of unthinkable challenges for parents, students and educators adjusting to off-site learning. Gov. J.B. Pritzker in mid-March ordered schools closed as COVID cases jumped, and that was later extended through the spring semester. School administrators over the summer determined whether to have in-person, remote or a mix of classes.
Shemuel Sanders, who started a grassroots effort he calls Making a Difference One Child at a Time, is working on getting a space to offer youngsters where they can come to do their remote learning, with a goal of opening next week. He is actively working with 27 girls and 35 boys in Decatur, finding work for them to do and serving as a mentor and father figure, because many of them have fathers who are incarcerated. He said he goes to their homes to make sure they're there and not roaming the streets, and he calls them to check up on them. He wants to offer them a place to do their school work, too, and emphasize the importance of an education. He considers it a calling to take the kids under his wing. His daughter died in June of gunshot wounds suffered when two groups got into a dispute on East Garfield Street. Paul M. Folks, 41, has been charged with the crime.
Sanders said he doesn't want other parents to go through what he's going through.
“I want to know where they're at, and make sure they're not in trouble,” Sanders said. “That's what we need to do. They need to feel like somebody cares.”
He hires them to work in his landscaping business and he said when they've been working hard all day, they're too tired to get into trouble when they get off work.
“They need to start working at an early age,” he said. “They can't do certain jobs, but if they're on that job site and seeing it and catching on to it, I give them a stipend, and they go home and say, 'Mama, I worked today.'”
Old Kings Orchard Community Center is providing a place for 15 young men to keep up and catch up with their school work, said volunteer Megan Meyrick. The students are accepted for the program only through referral.
“They're able to come and log in through our wifi, access their online classes, and staff is available to help, helping them understand and get caught up,” she said. “Most of them are super far behind in school, so there's a lot of catch-up especially with virtual learning.”
In Clinton, The Vault offers tutoring on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m. to any junior high or high school student who needs help, said program director Michelle Witzke. The Vault also offers a safe place for socializing, with pool, foosball, video games, Ping-Pong and crafts, on other days.
The Boys & Girls Club knew that a lot of their members, many of whom are from low-income homes, would have difficulty with remote learning, said executive director Shamika Bond. With parents often at work all day, or unreliable internet service, the club has opened to as many children as they can safely serve.
Jaylynn Norman is a sophomore at MacArthur High School and while remote learning isn't ideal, he's managing just fine.
"School comes easy to me," Jaylynn said. "I'm just trying to help other people out."
American Dreamers STEM Academy seventh-grader Skyler Click's parents are working, and being at the Boys & Girls Club means that her grandpa, who might otherwise have to take care of her, can be free to "do what he needs to do," she said.
"I've been coming here for either two or three years and I want to be here," she said. "It's where I have my friends, and it's where I have everything." She loves the staff and the other kids and after their work is done, the kids have fun activities to do the rest of the day. With the staff available to help with technology and to answer questions, it's where she wants to be.
Fifth-grader Carter Young, a student at Parsons, said his mom is at work, too, and having the Boys & Girls Club to go to helps her out.
“It's a safe place for our youth to come to receive homework assistance, quality internet, and effectively do their remote learning,” Bond said. “They also get physical activity and a healthy meal.”
Kids 7 to 17 are separated into rooms based on grade levels, with staff available to help with connection issues and answer questions. They have 80 youngsters, and a waiting list, but 80 is their maximum due to social distancing and the availability of staff, Bond said. Robertson Charter School and Hope Academy send staff to help out.
“Most of the students that attend come from working families, and with child care at capacity in Macon County, it's a safe place to be as well as receiving assistance,” Bond said. “Some of (the kids') questions are over my head, but I'm grateful the kids are here to access resources and get help. I feel sorry for the ones at home trying to complete their work on their own.”
She's impressed at how responsible the students are, she added, and that they show up on time and ready to work daily.
“I tell everyone to just be patient,” Bond said. “We're all in this together. This is new to everyone. I don't remember a time learning has been done in this manner. We should give ourselves a pat on the back to make this work and make it as effective as possible. It's not easy for anyone.”
