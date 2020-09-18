Watch now: How Decatur-area community groups are helping kids with remote learning

Tiara said she's having no trouble with remote learning and has been keeping up with her work, but it's a little more of a challenge for Cash, because first grade is when a lot of things are new and he's learning them for the first time. It's also harder for a first-grader to pay attention to an iPad than it is for an older child.

Shemuel Sanders, who started a grassroots effort he calls Making a Difference One Child at a Time, is working on getting a space to offer youngsters where they can come to do their remote learning, with a goal of opening next week. He is actively working with 27 girls and 35 boys in Decatur, finding work for them to do and serving as a mentor and father figure, because many of them have fathers who are incarcerated. He said he goes to their homes to make sure they're there and not roaming the streets, and he calls them to check up on them. He wants to offer them a place to do their school work, too, and emphasize the importance of an education. He considers it a calling to take the kids under his wing. His daughter died in June of gunshot wounds suffered when two groups got into a dispute on East Garfield Street. Paul M. Folks, 41, has been charged with the crime.