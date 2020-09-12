Watch now: How Decatur marching bands are adapting amid COVID

COVID restrictions meant there was no Decatur Celebration parade and other routines were upended.

“A couple weeks before band camp we had to alter (camp) based on the IHSA guidelines which were five hours a day maximum and we actually cut it to four,” said Jennifer Morrow, the Eisenhower band director. “... We actually got two days of band camp in before we were told we had to stop.”

They normally start rehearsing and holding meetings in late May with the drumline and leadership team. Students participate in a band camp at the end of July and have their first performance during the Decatur Celebration parade. There typically are about 55 members.

Morrow said she got a call from the district around 8:30 p.m. the night before the third day of band camp and she was told they had to stop the camp.

She said it's been a big letdown for students.

“There are so many students who are in band because they like being with their friends and they like performing and hanging out,” Morrow said.