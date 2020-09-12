Watch now: How Decatur marching bands are adapting amid COVID

DECATUR — If it were a typical September, the sound of clanking instruments and waves of glissando notes from students warming up would be heard outside the Eisenhower High band room each school morning.
They would be readying for Friday football or competitions, following a summer filled with drill books and run-throughs.
But this is no typical September.
Marching bands have been sidelined by COVID-19, which has cancelled games and classes.
For musicians, like many students dealing with this new pandemic reality, losing such a treasured rite of fall is taking some adjustment — and a new outlook.
“Marching band is so much more than just playing at football games. It creates a sense of community that nothing else that I’ve ever been a part of does,” said Eisenhower junior Elizabeth Palagi.
The performances also reflect hours of practice and often years of dedication.
Amanda Allgeire, a senior flute player at MacArthur High School, was going to be a drum major this year.
"My family has weekly video chats, and I got to tell all of them during that that I got it, and they were so excited," she said.
Since mid-March, the halls have been silent and the band room empty while students are completing coursework remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.
Decatur Public Schools began remote learning following spring break. The district announced in July that classes would be remote for at least the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year and all extra-curricular activities, including athletics, are paused until the students are back to in-person learning.
Other districts have returned to class, and in some cases resumed music courses, prompting the National Federation of State High School Association to release a list of recommendations. Among them: bands should rehearse outside, with members spaced at a minimum of three-step intervals for all formations. They should wear masks unless they are playing, and instruments, equipment, and sheet music should not be shared without proper cleaning and disinfecting, including drumsticks and color guard equipment.
Other districts are using special "musician masks" that allows for instruments to be played.
There have been scattered outbreaks of COVID among bands reported nationally. Eighty members of the North Royalton High School were put in quarantine for two weeks after a student showed symptoms. An entire football team and marching band in Alabama, Oneonta, had a similar situation.
In Illinois, the high school football season was moved to the spring and marching band competitions were cancelled statewide to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. The changes have been especially challenging for band students like those in Decatur, where band is not only an after school and summer activity, but also a class period.
The first half of Palagi’s school day was spent in band last year. Her first class of the day was concert band followed by orchestra.
“My friends from band, the whole band, they are my family,” she said.
'Told we had to stop'
September would normally be a busy time of year. Eisenhower band members would be gearing up for football game performances while MacArthur students are preparing for their competitive season.
COVID restrictions meant there was no Decatur Celebration parade and other routines were upended.
“A couple weeks before band camp we had to alter (camp) based on the IHSA guidelines which were five hours a day maximum and we actually cut it to four,” said Jennifer Morrow, the Eisenhower band director. “... We actually got two days of band camp in before we were told we had to stop.”
They normally start rehearsing and holding meetings in late May with the drumline and leadership team. Students participate in a band camp at the end of July and have their first performance during the Decatur Celebration parade. There typically are about 55 members.
Morrow said she got a call from the district around 8:30 p.m. the night before the third day of band camp and she was told they had to stop the camp.
She said it's been a big letdown for students.
“There are so many students who are in band because they like being with their friends and they like performing and hanging out,” Morrow said.
Allgeire, the drum major, said it's also been frustrating that they won't be able to take part in competitions. The group of over 70 students typically participates in up to four competitions per season.
Officials of Music for All, the organization that has several fall marching band programs, announced the cancelation of the Bands of America Regional Championship hosted annually in Indianapolis.
Many high school and college band directors who host the competitions took cues from Illinois High School Association officials, which announced in July that fall sports including football would move to the spring.
Tony Marinello, director of bands and executive director of the Illinois State Marching Band Championships, said the decision to cancel was made in early July.
“We have some high school bands that travel here and they have 250 kids sometimes and so you’re talking about a lot of people in small, confined areas,” he said.
Adjusting to a new reality
For now, there are virtual band classes, but it's not the same, said Kevin Greene, director of bands at MacArthur.
"I definitely miss all of the students and it is nice being able to see their faces through Google Meet," Greene said. "I have just been trying really hard to keep the community aspect of band and finding new ways to incorporate that into virtual learning can be tough."
The district recently purchased a subscription to SmartMusic, a software that can track the musicians’ progress and allow them to hear what their parts sound like within the ensemble.
“If we were to play live, it wouldn’t work,” said Morrow. “If you play the bass drum, your part is not very exciting by itself but if you put it with everyone else they really enjoy playing the bass drum.”
Morrow said she was not sure yet if band will be allowed to participate in spring football. “February weather can still be freezing so that might not be safe especially if the field is muddy so we just don’t know yet,” Morrow said.
Allgeire said what matters most is that the band family will be able to be together again down the line.
"Band is our family, and this is how things have to go for us to be all together playing again," Allgeire said.
