Watch now: How Decatur public school students will return to learning next month

DECATUR — Decatur public school students won't be returning to classrooms next month.
The district on Friday announced plans to have remote learning for at least the first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year, with instruction starting Monday, Aug. 17, a few days later than originally planned.
Schools have been out since March because of COVID-19, with the state giving officials the ability to pick whether to return to class, hold virtual courses or some combination.
Superintendent Paul Fregeau said the Decatur plans were developed with representatives of the seven employee unions, administrators and principals starting last month. The team also sought input and feedback from parents and students. With no chance to prepare last spring when COVID-19 shut down schools and most businesses, Fregeau said, teachers had to wing it.
"We've learned the things that went well and the opportunities to improve and our planning is centered on those things and how to mitigate things that didn't go so well," he said. "We had pockets of teachers who really were able to utilize online platforms to engage kids on a regular basis, and we want to replicate those techniques and approaches."
However, there were kids who had limited or no engagement in learning during the spring shutdown, and kids with special needs or who struggled for other reasons.
"We need to figure out a way to do some in-person appointments for proper screening and assessment, to meet those individual needs of students that we now know did not get those things met in a proper fashion," he said. "It's part of planning: how do we support kids who are seeking help with things they're struggling with, how do we reach out and engage those kids who are doing little or no engagement through the platform of virtual learning?"
Those issues will be part of the district's preparation before student learning begins on Aug. 17, he said.
“The planning team really tried to take all stakeholders’ input into account as we designed our return to learn plan,” said Chrissy Petitt, president of the Decatur Education Association, the union which represents DPS teachers. “The collaboration within the planning team was extremely valuable, even when the conversations were difficult. We listened to our families, our employees, and our students. We look forward to working with our students and families in order to provide the best instruction possible.”
In-person appointments and assistance will be available for special education students, English learners, and students who request in-person assistance from teachers.
REGISTERING
Families can register returning students by logging into Skyward Family Access through the DPS website at dps61.org. Families who need assistance with the online registration portal should reach out directly to their student’s school. Kindergarteners and students who are new to DPS can register in-person on July 27 and 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the school the student will attend. For Franklin School, new student registration will be hosted at Student Services due to construction at the school building.
Aug. 12, 13, and 14 will be designated as Remote Learning Planning Days for teachers and staff to ensure they’re ready for students to begin virtual learning, and the district will offer assistance on these days for families who need to get internet access in their homes or iPads updated so that students are prepared for virtual learning. Families who require assistance with internet access or wi-fi should contact their child's school.
TECHNOLOGY
Decatur students kept the iPads they received last spring through the summer months, except for high school seniors, who returned theirs when they picked up diplomas, said Denise Swarthout, communications director for the district. When devices need repair, the district's information technology department repairs them and can usually offer a loaner device while the repair is underway. Students going from a K-8 building or middle school to high school in August will return their iPad to their school building and be issued a new one associated with their high school.
The school board on Tuesday approved the purchase of 280 Verizon Wireless Jetpacks to distribute to district families who lack a high-speed internet connection to assist with remote learning. A survey of district parents indicated that 3% of families had no access to high-speed internet.
Families in need of child care can register for Innovation Learning, which will be held at the Children's Museum of Illinois and provide full-day services for Decatur schools students and will be extended to DPS staff with children who attend other school districts. The location is still being determined, but interested families can register now for just a $5 enrollment fee at innovationlearning.com. Other community organizations may offer full-day services.
Information about the fall plans, answers to questions, and resources will be located at dps61.org/returntolearn.
MEALS
School breakfast and lunch is still unresolved, Swarthout said. The guidelines that were relaxed during the first shutdowns in the spring, which allowed “grab and go” meals to be distributed to students, have not been renewed for the fall.
Though the Illinois High School Association remains in Phase 4 of is "Return to Play" guidelines, Decatur Public Schools won't be participating.
“Breakfast and lunch is still being sorted out,” she said. “As it stands currently, federal guidelines that gave wide allowances for grab and go expires in August, and during the school year, (school meals) has to be associated down to the student level. It's tracked by the student it's given to. What does that look like for families as we go 100 percent virtual? We're working with Aramark to meet federal guidelines, which are more stringent than the allowances made in the spring and summer. There's been no updated guidance from (the state board of education) or the federal government.”
At the moment, with no updated guidelines, the answer is “we don't know,” she said.
GRADING
Even though students will be learning virtually from home, they will still be required to check in with teachers for daily attendance. Additionally, in a shift from the spring 2020 remote learning, grading for the 2020-21 school year returns to normal expectations. Students will receive grades for their classwork during virtual learning. The Illinois State Board of Education released a guide to school districts on Thursday.
"We're working on (a schedule of when to do their work)," Fregeau said. "They expect five hours of instruction and at least two and a half hours of synchronous learning, with live interaction with teachers. What that looks like and how formatted it is, that's what we're talking about with the teacher group and training, then we'll let the parents and families know."
NEXT STEPS
Fregeau said it's critical that parents register students and make sure the district has the correct contact information for the family to make this all work.
The district is planning webinars for parents in early August to help them prepare to assist their children's learning at home. The dates and times will be posted on the district's Facebook page and on the website, dps61.org/returntolearn.
"There'll be tutorials, coaching on how to use devices and some advice on utilization of technology and learning and reading and doing math," Fregeau said. "We did some of this in the spring, videos and other things for parents to get help supporting their kids. This will be augmented and include more details."
A virtual question and answer session will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. Register at dps61.org/julyparentmeeting and the session will also be live-streamed on the district's Facebook page.
8 details announced in Decatur schools plan
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!