Watch now: How Decatur public school students will return to learning next month

The school board on Tuesday approved the purchase of 280 Verizon Wireless Jetpacks to distribute to district families who lack a high-speed internet connection to assist with remote learning. A survey of district parents indicated that 3% of families had no access to high-speed internet.

Families in need of child care can register for Innovation Learning, which will be held at the Children's Museum of Illinois and provide full-day services for Decatur schools students and will be extended to DPS staff with children who attend other school districts. The location is still being determined, but interested families can register now for just a $5 enrollment fee at innovationlearning.com. Other community organizations may offer full-day services.

Information about the fall plans, answers to questions, and resources will be located at dps61.org/returntolearn.

MEALS

School breakfast and lunch is still unresolved, Swarthout said. The guidelines that were relaxed during the first shutdowns in the spring, which allowed “grab and go” meals to be distributed to students, have not been renewed for the fall.