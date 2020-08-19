Watch now: How Decatur schools is delivering 50,000 meals to kids at home

“The logistics and coordination is beyond words,” he said.

All the district schools published a statement on their Facebook pages to alert families to the situation. Families can opt out of the meals if they choose; otherwise, each registered student receives meals.

“We are working to give families a more targeted notification next week, so bear with us,” the statement read. “The district truly appreciates your patience as we work towards rolling out this new meal delivery service to our students during virtual learning. Special thank you for our security guards that are accompanying Aramark employees during delivery. We really do have some amazing staff dedicated to support our students for learning during the start of the school year!”

Normally, the milk company delivers half pints, for daily meals at schools. Now Aramark is buying half gallon containers. Some products aren't readily available from their regular distributor and they have to look elsewhere or buy different products. The company had planned menus that aren't always possible to put together under these circumstances.

“We're not perfect on day one but we're sure getting there,” Gregory said.