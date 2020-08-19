Watch now: How Decatur schools is delivering 50,000 meals to kids at home

Scot Gregory, director of Aramark Food Services, on Wednesday enters a cold storage unit at MacArthur High School as employees load meals for delivery to students. Packs will include five breakfast and five lunch meals with milk and juice.
Director of Aramark Scot Gregory, left, and Decatur Public Schools' Ron Ingram load food into vans that will be delivered to students on Wednesday.
Decatur Public Schools' Ron Ingram, left, and Director of Aramark Scot Gregory load food into vans that will be delivered to students on Wednesday behind MacArthur High School. The packs will include five breakfast and five lunch meals with milk and juice for each child in Decatur Public Schools.
Decatur Public Schools' Ron Ingram loads food into vans that will be delivered to students on Wednesday behind MacArthur High School. The packs will include five breakfast and five lunch meals with milk and juice for each child in Decatur Public Schools.
Aramark Production Site Manager Jenny Miller loads food into vans that will be delivered to students on Wednesday behind MacArthur High School. The packs will include five breakfast and five lunch meals with milk and juice for each child in Decatur Public Schools.
DECATUR – School meals look a lot different this fall than they used to.
In the spring, with little notice, most school districts had to come up with a way to get food to kids and chose “grab and go” meals. Due to the emergency situation, the federal school lunch program rules were relaxed to allow that, and to let family members pick up those meals.
This fall, however, the rules are back in place and meals must go directly to students. Decatur Public Schools' solution: home delivery.
“We're only able to deliver to registered students,” said Scot Gregory, director of Aramark Food Services. “We're having to pull information a week out. We pulled all registered students from last Monday because it takes a few days to route everything. We're delivering this week on last Monday's information and we're delivering next week to this Monday's information.”
Every registered student gets a five-day meal pack with five breakfasts and five lunches, he said. Meal delivery began on Wednesday and will continue Thursday and Friday. By the end of the week, Gregory said, Aramark will have delivered 50,000 individual meals. That takes a lot of organization.
“The logistics and coordination is beyond words,” he said.
All the district schools published a statement on their Facebook pages to alert families to the situation. Families can opt out of the meals if they choose; otherwise, each registered student receives meals.
“We are working to give families a more targeted notification next week, so bear with us,” the statement read. “The district truly appreciates your patience as we work towards rolling out this new meal delivery service to our students during virtual learning. Special thank you for our security guards that are accompanying Aramark employees during delivery. We really do have some amazing staff dedicated to support our students for learning during the start of the school year!”
Normally, the milk company delivers half pints, for daily meals at schools. Now Aramark is buying half gallon containers. Some products aren't readily available from their regular distributor and they have to look elsewhere or buy different products. The company had planned menus that aren't always possible to put together under these circumstances.
“We're not perfect on day one but we're sure getting there,” Gregory said.
Decatur schools in July announced plans to have remote learning in response to the COVID pandemic. Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered schools closed in March because of increased cases. Some restrictions were later lifted, and school officials were told to develop back-to-school plans, from in-person classes, remote or a mix.
Gregory said meals arrive frozen or chilled, with instructions on how to prepare them. Everything is precooked, but lunches have to be heated.
“We've been preparing since last Tuesday,” Gregory said. “Yesterday we split time between producing for next week and putting items in the meal packs. We don't have the freezer and cooler space, so we had to rent cold storage units, 8 by 40, two at each building.”
The prep work is being done at Stephen Decatur Middle School and MacArthur High School, with 25 employees at each building. School security staff, who would otherwise be unemployed because students aren't in the buildings, are accompanying Aramark employees on the delivery rounds, which keeps them working, too, he said.
