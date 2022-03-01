Watch now: How Decatur students created a 'wax museum' to celebrate Black History Month

DECATUR — Visitors to the Black History Month wax museum at American Dreamer STEM Academy on Tuesday were greeted by two small smiling faces offering handmade bookmarks.

Third graders Malachi Crocker and Shi'onia Livingston cut out and colored an impressive number of the bookmarks, with sayings on them like “Kindness to everyone.”

The wax museum was a class project of Mary Rossi's third grade at the school. The kids spent February researching and choosing a favorite figure from the past, in some cases long past and in others, recent past. They prepared a talk to give to visitors who stopped at their stations, and dressed as the person they chose.

“I wanted to give the students a hands-on, real life experience,” she said. “Some people chose to take on a role of a famous African-American and today they're giving the story of that person's life. Also, some students were too afraid to speak, so they've done other forms of art, like artwork or timelines they've created. I tried to go off of students' interests and abilities to make this a fun project for them.”

Jarvas Adams, for example, built LEGO models of famous sites from the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement, and had photos on an iPad of the actual structures to show alongside the models.

Cheyenne Sibley, dressed in a lacy dress and shawl, chose the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

“I feel like she had a good impact on the world and showed people that skin tones don't matter,” Cheyenne said. “What matters is you make people happy.”

Cheyenne's dad, Clennon, was at the event and said, smiling at her, that she did the whole project all by herself.

“I think it's wonderful,” he said. “I love everything she did here, you know, dressing up and learning about it, and the pictures and just everything.”

Markiyah Wilder, dressed in a NASA uniform and astronaut's helmet, chose Mae Jimeson as her subject. Jemison, an astronaut, medical doctor and engineer, served in the Peace Corps as a physician in Sierra Leone and Liberia, orbited the Earth in September 1992 as part of NASA's STS-47 mission, started a foundation in 1993 after leaving NASA, and is the author of several children's books, among her many accomplishments. She was the first female African-American to travel in space.

“She's inspiring,” Markiyah said. “She proved that just because you're judged by the color of your skin, that doesn't mean you can't do what you want to do.”

The research projects were a way to help the students understand why it's important to celebrate Black History Month, Rossi said.

“Today we have classes come and visit, and adults and their families, and they learn about the African-American people that these students are representing,” Rossi said.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.