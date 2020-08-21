× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — If not for the ever-present masks on every face, you might almost this is any other fall semester at Millikin University.

Sport-utility vehicles and cars rolled up to the Arrival Court this week for students and parents to unload clothes, snacks, computer equipment and other dorm-room essentials for transport into the residence halls.

Ramsey Folkerts and her mom, Tracy, drove 10 hours from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, so Ramsey could attend Millikin.

"I was looking online one day for the top 10 musical theater programs and Millikin came up on it," Ramsey said. "I auditioned and I came to campus and I just fell in love with it. I didn't realize how competitive it was and I got here and auditioned and I got in and I'm so excited. And the new Center for Theatre and Dance was just built."

The ritual of college move-in day has been overhauled because of COVID-19 and the threat of the ongoing pandemic, which added 2,208 new cases in Illinois on Friday.

Millikin opted to open with on-campus classes this fall, offering a variety of in-person, online and hybrid courses. Classrooms have been reconfigured so there's social distancing, masks are required in common areas and temperature checks and other self-screening practices are encouraged.

Like all schools of higher learning, Millikin has had to rethink how to operate in a vastly different world. Something as simple as bringing in boxes from home is now a highly orchestrated production.

“Our move-ins this year are staggered in times, alphabetical by last name,” said Nicole DeLiberis, assistant director of campus life residential operations. “We implemented an extra move-in day for students coming from hot spot states so they could come and quarantine if they needed to take a COVID test."

Friday was expected to be the busiest day for the school's five residence halls. The first day of class is Aug. 24.

Sierra Hummel of Oreana brought best friend Caira Butler to pitch in. Students could only have a maximum of two helpers. Hummel will live in a dorm while Butler is going to commute.

"Millikin's a very open campus and I think everybody's just really welcoming here," said Hummel, who is majoring in psychology and plans to become a psychotherapist.

Butler, who is majoring in political science and plans for law school later, had planned to attend the University of Illinois, before COVID-19.

"I decided that staying home for my first year probably would be the best decision both health-wise and financially, because of the stresses of jobs and everything," Butler said. "I kind of like Millikin so far, so maybe I'll stay."

'We don't know what to expect'

The return comes as colleges and universities throughout the country have struggled with reopening this fall, with several opening and then forced to shift to online-only classes when students and staff have contracted COVID-19.

Almost 75% of colleges are allowing all students to come back to campus this fall, even if some or all classes are virtual, according to an analysis of the 700 largest four-year residential colleges in the U.S. by Burbio, a New York data service. Just about 12% of those institutions will allow no students on campus. Another 12% will allow only a certain segment of students on campus."

The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill switched to online-only classes after clusters of positive cases were discovered, with students who might have been exposed asked to quarantine. Some students were moved to a hotel for quarantine when the college ran out of room in dorms. Notre Dame University had 150 positive tests and closed for two weeks. Institutions in Tennessee, Oklahoma, Vermont, Kansas Colorado and at the Air Force Academy have tested positive, putting students in quarantine and forcing the universities to close to in-person classes.

Ten people also tested positive this week at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Millikin in mid-March extended its spring break and cancelled events through April as COVID cases increased. Students also were encouraged the stay home.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker later issued a stay-at-home order and in June plans were released to reopen the state as case numbers showed improvement. College officials are closely watching data about additional cases.

In Macon County, increases have been seen recently in the 20-29 age group, in contrast to the first weeks of the pandemic, when most cases were reported in seniors.

The university is working with the Macon County Health Department to provide contact tracing if there's a positive case on campus. Two residence halls, one for males and one for females, have been designated for isolation and quarantine if a student tests positive.

Other steps include:

Extra masks will be available in high traffic areas and in classrooms with signs posted on all entry doors

Floor markings and Plexiglas dividers have been installed to help with social distancing

Seating in common areas has been rearranged, such as couches being replaced with single chairs, while classrooms will have a maximum of 50% capacity

Dining halls open at 50% capacity, but students will be encouraged to use the takeout option whenever possible

Custodial staff will increase cleaning and sanitation in all areas

On-campus face-to-face events will be revisited at a later date

Some online courses will require students to log on at a specific time to interact live, while others will be posted for students to access.

Additionally, the first two weeks of class will be a "soft quarantine" for residential students.

"What this means is that we are asking students to refrain from any unnecessary and avoidable travel across or off campus," said Raphaella Prange, vice president for student affairs.

Students can only gather for courses, fitness, appointments or travel that's approved by the school. "Unless a student lives in a building, they may not enter," Prange said.

They'll review plans on Sept. 15 and decide whether to change if numbers are down and students are following requirements, she said.

On Friday, students and move-in helpers had temperatures checked in the parking lot before procedures were reviewed.

"We are only checking in one student at a time in the University Commons," she said, referring to the student center and library building. "Families wait in their vehicles until their students has completed the steps. All persons must be masked at all times, inside and outside."

Among those Friday was DeMarcus Bond Jr. He said plans to study accounting because he enjoys math and Millikin offered a basketball scholarship. Like other new students, he first checked in at the University Commons to get his key and student ID, and had an appointment to move in so the university could stagger arrivals and maintain social distancing.

He was there parents and his grandmother, Fannie Harrison.

"We're not worried about him because he's a responsible person," Harrison said. "But with the things going on, we don't know what to expect."

Focus on the arts

There's also the challenge of programming Millikin's extensive fine arts offerings. The school is recognized internationally for its music and performance studies — and was set to unveil a $29 million Center for Theatre & Dance on campus this year.

Prange said most of those classes and rehearsals will be held outdoors as long as weather permits. For lessons, vocalists will have specially designed "singer's" masks that allow for articulation while still blocking droplets and aerosol spread.

All musical equipment that must be shared, such as music stands, will be disinfected between uses, she said, and windows will be open for extra ventilation when indoor practices and lessons are necessary.

Acting and dance will be hybrid models, with half the class attending a session and the other half attending a different day.

Ramsey, the student from South Dakota, said "it will be interesting to see what hybrid classes, virtual and in-person will actually look like."

Said Ramsey: "I'm excited to come here because I'll actually get a college experience."

Sioux Falls is a long way from Millikin, and Ramsey is the baby of the family, so now her parents will be empty-nesters, Tracy Folkerts said. They're staying optimistic the safety measures will be effective.

"We're excited for her to actually be on campus instead of remote learning," Tracy Folkerts said, "and we're praying that they can stay."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

