Watch now: How Our Lady of Lourdes students united to help community organizations

DECATUR — A community service project for junior high students at Our Lady of Lourdes School turned into a school-wide effort.

Students in Sue Fustin's class divided into small groups and each chose a charitable organization. Abigail Hooten and Ninathi Marri's group chose Northeast Community Fund.

“Northeast Community Fund stuck out to us,” Ninathi said. “We were researching all the programs they had. They had all different things that would benefit the community, like the finance program, clothing room, food pantry, and we had another member in our group and we decided it was a really good organization it would be fun to help.”

Other groups chose organizations such as the Macon County Animal Care and Control Center, Dove Inc., PawPrint Ministries, Catholic Charities, Baby TALK, Children's Museum of Illinois and Good Samaritan Inn, among others.

“We raised $470-odd just for the Red Cross alone,” Fustin said. “Monetary donations altogether was $1,200. Totally amazing."

The big kids recruited their schoolmates in other grades to bring items in such as blankets, clothing, pet food and treats and non-perishable food items, after checking with the organizations to see what they needed.

Ninathi said if a student brought in, for example, four blankets, they divided them up among the organizations in an effort to make each organization's donations come out even, so one wouldn't get a significant amount more than another.

“The first- and second-graders did a great job of collecting clothes and food items,” she said.

In study hall, Abigail said, the older students did the dividing up of the items brought in during the week of collection and put them into the right bins and boxes to get them ready for delivery. Adult volunteers delivered the items.

“It's important to give back to our community and show them how we can help,” Ninathi said.

That is exactly the lesson, Fustin said, that she hoped the students would learn.

“I wanted the sixth, seventh and eighth grade students to have an opportunity to learn about charitable organizations,” Fustin said. “I thought it was a good lesson for them to learn: our charitable organizations and how they can help, how they can give back, and concentrate on something besides themselves.”

