Watch now: How parents, teachers are reacting to Decatur school district return plans

Kevin Warnick's children were enrolled at South Shores School last year, though they live inside the Dennis School boundary, because there wasn't enough room at Dennis for all the children in its boundary. This year, however, with Dennis expanding into a second building – the former French Academy, now to be known as Kaleidoscope, with the original building on West Main Street known as Mosaic – Warnick's children will attend Dennis.

He was torn about whether to send them back to in-person classes, he said, and was trying to decide whether to have them continue remote learning or homeschool them.

"Because COVID is real and is starting to hit kids all over the place, I had to have Nevaeh tested and I wouldn't recommend any little kid nor adult to have that done," he said. "My daughter cried for an hour. It's a Q-Tip on a metal stick a foot long and goes all the way into your nasal cavity. I don't think we should go back to schools until we are sure the COVID is taken care of and our rates stay down."