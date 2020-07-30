Watch now: How these Decatur students are finding common ground talking about race

Mulomede said she's “super duper vocal” about civil rights and social justice. She's been a regular patron of the library since she was a small child and is an avid reader.

“I think people forget that yes, it's hard to talk about hard things with children, but those conversations are super duper important, still,” she said. “Those conversations are important and I think that implementing a conversation about a book that we can all sort of relate to, identify with, because in this book there are a lot of characters that kids can say, 'I know someone like this' or 'I went through this myself,' and they can see they're not alone in their struggles or their experiences.”

Susan Bishop, a library assistant in the children's department, said word was sent out to teachers in June to alert students to the formation of the middle school book club, and she didn't know what to expect for a response.

At that point, the library was still closed to the public. She was pleasantly surprised that 10 children signed up for Wednesday's discussion and is hopeful that even more will sign up for the next one in September.