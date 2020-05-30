Watch now: How these St. Teresa High School got a class photo while staying apart

DECATUR — It’s the picture that never was.
The 2020 high school seniors will not have the traditional memorabilia to show others in the coming years. Just when they were preparing for graduation, the schools and their activities came to a halt. Many were fortunate to have their caps and gowns, but no one to share them with.
St. Teresa’s class experienced the same heartbreak. They will, however, have a class photo to make people believe they had it easier than others.
Photographer Chad Mitchell has worked with the school and students throughout the year. His photography business focuses on various subjects, but high school seniors are special to him. “It broke my heart to know these kids were going to have a non-eventful school year,” he said.
So when his St. Teresa High School representative contacted him with a unique project, he was willing to give it a try.
The night before the class members were scheduled to arrive at the school for a photo shoot, each appointment spaced apart, the yearbook advisor Mary Davis suggested creating a photo with all of the kids together.
“So I researched, and they had never done anything like this before,” Mitchell said. “I’m sure someone in the world may have done it, but no one around here has ever done this.”
Davis along with the school’s guidance counselor and principal had the idea to Photo Shop the students together. “It turned out wonderfully,” she said.
Davis knew the process wouldn’t be easy, but she hoped Mitchell would have an idea to make it successful. “I think the kids and the parents were so happy to be able to have that option,” she said. “Because now they have that class picture.”
The picture will be immortalized in the yearbook. Davis said two students were not able to be in the photo.
Mitchell had planned to take individual photos of the students as part of the senior package. The process took three hours. No student was allowed in the room while another was still being photographed. The St. Teresa class has approximately 60 seniors. “So I had to plan six rows,” he said. “Six had to be seated and six were going to be seated on the outside.”
Since the students in the middle rows would not have the rest of their bodies seen, the head and torso were the only shots needed.
Then came the hard part.
Through computer tools, Mitchell had to trim around the bodies of each student, eliminating the background. “I literally went around their shoes and even their tassel,” he said. “It took four days to do the clipping paths. And it took an entire day to put the class photo together.”
The empty bleachers had its own photo shoot. Student images were pasted in place as if they had sat together for the one shot.
Mitchell was the contract photographer for the school year. “So you know pretty much the size of these people,” she said. “Because I’ve dealt with them all year long.”
Petite students would probably not be positioned next to a larger one. Sleeve, shoe and leg positions had to be taken into consideration as well. “For the front row, to make it more realistic, I even put a little shadow underneath that wasn’t there,” Mitchell said.
The photographer wasn’t finished with his creative opportunities.
The Meridian High School seniors had a plan to commemorate their students as well.
Over a three-day weekend, each senior was scheduled for a photo shoot. Joining Mitchell was the videographer and the principal. During each 15-minute appointment, the student experienced his or her own graduation ceremony. Principal Eric Hurelbrink said something special to each student in the class of 50.
“He didn’t just say, ‘Thanks for coming in. Here’s your diploma’,” Mitchell said. “He took a good five to 10 minutes to give an actual speech.”
The process took a total of 12 hours and 15 minutes. “Which is much longer than we normally do for a graduation,” Hurelbrink said. “But it was important for our kids to get to hear their names called just like every other kid before them had had.”
Each student was the focus of his or her individual speech. However, for safety as well as sentimental reasons, the parents handed their students the diplomas.
The principal shared a memory of each student or something special about them. “I wanted it to be meaningful to them,” Hurelbrink said. “When they walked away, I wanted them to feel like, ‘wow, that was kind of special’.”
After seeing the reaction of the parents, the staff knew the extra effort was worth it.
The school and class hope to have another ceremony in July, if schools are allowed to open.
“If not, we’ve got plans to do a virtual ceremony,” Hurelbrink said.
For Mitchell, his job as a photographer pays the bills. “But this is what I love to do,” he said. “I shoot hundreds of seniors a year, that is something that is special to my heart.”
The process of making a memorable moment, that never was, was important to the photographer. “It was a lot of work,” he said. “But it was a way to celebrate their achievement.”
