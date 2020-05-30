Watch now: How these St. Teresa High School got a class photo while staying apart

Davis along with the school’s guidance counselor and principal had the idea to Photo Shop the students together. “It turned out wonderfully,” she said.

Davis knew the process wouldn’t be easy, but she hoped Mitchell would have an idea to make it successful. “I think the kids and the parents were so happy to be able to have that option,” she said. “Because now they have that class picture.”

The picture will be immortalized in the yearbook. Davis said two students were not able to be in the photo.

Mitchell had planned to take individual photos of the students as part of the senior package. The process took three hours. No student was allowed in the room while another was still being photographed. The St. Teresa class has approximately 60 seniors. “So I had to plan six rows,” he said. “Six had to be seated and six were going to be seated on the outside.”

Since the students in the middle rows would not have the rest of their bodies seen, the head and torso were the only shots needed.

Then came the hard part.