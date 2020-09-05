Watch now: How this Decatur school is taking field trips — virtually

The next stop was the penguins, and their keeper, Amanda Huy, had brought small fish to feed them. The honking sounds they made as they scurried to gather round for their fair share made the teachers laugh. Webster pointed out that the penguins' feet, in contrast to most birds, are webbed because they swim and that they can't fly; their wings are used to propel them through the water. The group moved around to the side, where visitors can watch through glass as the penguins swim underwater, and Huy tossed more fish into the water to encourage the penguins to swim and show off their skills.

Though students had to be reminded to mute themselves a few times, most of their comments and questions were enthusiastic, and while it wasn't the same as being there in person, Smith said, it was a way to get up close and personal with some zoo animals in preparation for their next project, which is raising community awareness about pet ownership and the responsibilities it entails.

“A lot of animals have to go to the shelter because people don't know what they need,” Smith said. “We want to raise awareness and encourage people to do their research before deciding on a pet.”