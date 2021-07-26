Watch now: Illinois Heartland Library System celebrates 10th anniversary

DECATUR — Debbie Roberts is a voracious reader and one of her favorite things to read is series books.

The Illinois Heartland Library System has come to the rescue regularly when she couldn't find the next book in a series at the Decatur Public Library.

“I normally ask for it online and then I receive an email stating it is in,” said Roberts.

The Heartland system is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month. Prior to Heartland, four systems — the Lewis & Clark Library System, Lincoln Trail Libraries System, Rolling Prairie Library System, and Shawnee Library System — served the southern half of Illinois.

Those systems merged into Heartland and now one system serves 28,141 square miles, 2.2 million patrons, and comprises 524 libraries that include public libraries, academic, school and special libraries.

Decatur patrons used the system 40,000 times in 2019, said City Librarian Rick Meyer, who used that number because in 2020 the pandemic slowed library use and so far in 2021, things are not quite back to normal.

Meyer came to Decatur from Iowa after Heartland was already up and running, but he said a similar system was in place in Iowa. The biggest difference between Iowa's system and Heartland is that in Iowa library patrons require a librarian's help to search for a specific title. In Illinois, patrons can search a common database that covers all 524 libraries on their own, click a button, and get their title a few days later.

“It 'magically' appears and we send you a text,” Meyer quipped. Patrons don't realize, and don't have to, that the title they want might be in Carbondale or Charleston and is delivered to their local library via a free service with a whole fleet of trucks and drivers that make those deliveries five days a week.

Another big plus, Meyer said, is that those 524 libraries can get discounts on materials, which saves the taxpayers money.

The system "uses their size to leverage discounts with vendors so we all save money,” Meyer said. “They provide us with tons and tons of continuing education opportunities each year, technical support, ad those things again are not as visible to the patrons, but it's important to taxpayers and makes the tax dollars go further.”

Smaller libraries with limited space and budgets can't have every book a patron might want on their shelves, and having the ability to get something for a patron is important, said Maria Dent, director of Mount Zion Public Library.

“If we can only have one copy of a popular book, and some small libraries, with budgets being limited, can't afford many copies of the same thing and sometimes not even one,” she said. “Therefore the possibility of borrowing from a neighboring library stretches our budget. There's some libraries that are teeny tiny."

Said Dent: "We're fortunate. Our building is good sized, but some aren't even a fourth of our size, and can't house that many items. If one of their users comes in and wants something, they can place a request and in a matter of days, have it for their patrons.”

As important as the ability to borrow materials from other libraries for patrons is, said Rachel Miller at Forsyth Public Library, the other advantages of being part of the Heartland system are important, too.

"I want to make sure to point out that IHLS provides many services for member libraries," Miller said. "They facilitate continuing education and networking opportunities for library staff, they organize cost sharing benefits and discounts for libraries, and in general provide support to libraries and library staff."

Forsyth patrons borrowed 7,000 items from other libraries last year, she said, and Heartland has the largest automation consortium in North America, so the resources are significant.

"Forsyth Public Library has some users that prefer to listen to books on an easy-to-use digital device called Playaway. We have a large collection of these, but we can also request titles from other libraries to expand the selection and give our patrons more options," she said.

For example, Miller said some patrons who are working their way through a list of older movies that they want to see again.

"If we don’t own the specific films, we request them from other libraries. Some of our elementary school aged summer readers have been working their way through popular book series. If our book is checked out, they can quickly get a copy delivered to us from another library," she said.

Chris Oyer is retired from Decatur Public Schools, where she served as a librarian, and said that she has requested numerous books through the years, both for professional and personal use.

She called it "a wonderful service."

Said Oyer: “It broadens available resources exponentially. If the item is not in the Heartland System, (Decatur Public Library) librarians will help locate it elsewhere if available and request it for you. As much as I am grateful for all the resources owned by DPL, if the ability to request items through Heartland went away today, I would greatly feel that loss, as would so many others.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

