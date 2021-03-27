Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University, Lincoln College plan nearly all in-person classes this fall

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University and Lincoln College intend to resume nearly all in-person classes this fall as the country slowly makes progress in the fight against COVID-19.
“Students should plan to study on campus,” said a message to students and families from IWU Provost Mark Brodl and Dean of Students Karla Carney-Hall. “Please be assured the university will not relax distancing or other COVID measures ahead of public health guidance.”
IWU cited increased vaccination rates and vaccine availability.
IWU also will return to double occupancy housing and resume its requirement that students live in university-approved residence halls or Greek chapter houses.
“Through higher education research, we know that on-campus living improves student engagement academically and interpersonally, fosters academic success and builds community,” the IWU message said.
All students, faculty and staff are encouraged to be vaccinated, but it is not required, IWU said.
Meanwhile, Lincoln College announced Friday that it plans to hold in-person instruction when the fall semester begins Aug. 16.
The college offered on-campus classes this spring and officials said no cases of COVID-19 were contract-traced to any classroom environment, and positivity rates on campus have remained low.
The fall semester was switched back to remote learning early because of a spike in cases in Logan County and the surrounding community.
The college said it will continue to follow mandates, guidelines and recommendations from state and federal health authorities, including those related to wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Enhanced cleaning protocols also will continue, according to the announcement.
Traditional residential experiences such as athletic competitions, small group events and hands-on learning opportunities have been available to students. All classes designed for in-person delivery, including traditional, graduate and Accelerated Bridge to Education courses, are expected to be face-to-face this fall, the announcement said.
“New cases of the coronavirus have declined significantly nationwide and a large portion of the population have been vaccinated, including many who work on the Lincoln College campus,” said President David Gerlach.
“We are ready to offer students the personalized, unique academic experience that we did prior to the pandemic,” he said.
Illinois State University has said it expects to have a more traditional campus experience for the 2021-22 academic year, including face-to-face courses and in-person activities and events.
Heartland Community College has said it expects its schedule for this fall to have about 60% of classes with a fully in-person or hybrid format.
21 celebrities with ties to Bloomington-Normal
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota