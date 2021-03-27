Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University, Lincoln College plan nearly all in-person classes this fall

Meanwhile, Lincoln College announced Friday that it plans to hold in-person instruction when the fall semester begins Aug. 16.

The college offered on-campus classes this spring and officials said no cases of COVID-19 were contract-traced to any classroom environment, and positivity rates on campus have remained low.

The fall semester was switched back to remote learning early because of a spike in cases in Logan County and the surrounding community.

The college said it will continue to follow mandates, guidelines and recommendations from state and federal health authorities, including those related to wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Enhanced cleaning protocols also will continue, according to the announcement.

Traditional residential experiences such as athletic competitions, small group events and hands-on learning opportunities have been available to students. All classes designed for in-person delivery, including traditional, graduate and Accelerated Bridge to Education courses, are expected to be face-to-face this fall, the announcement said.