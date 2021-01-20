DECATUR — Olivia McElyea's initial reaction to watching the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was “relief.”

“Despite everything going on with the pandemic, no matter what's been going on with it, it's a relief to me, honestly,” said the LSA High School freshman. Her history class watched the inauguration on Wednesday during class. “To see everything happening, with all of the tragedies going on, this is a relief to me.”

Teacher Amy Yusko turned on the TV in her classroom and let her seventh-grade history class watch the preliminary coverage, knowing that most of them were probably too young to really remember Donald Trump's or Barack Obama's inaugurations.

“I'll show you a clip of Obama's inauguration,” Yusko said, pointing out that attendees were wearing masks and the Mall was empty of the throngs of people that would be there in a normal year.

Kristoffer Collins-Brown said he was most conscious of the historical significance of watching the first female vice president take the oath of office.

“The fact that we're still able to do all of this in the middle of pandemic is really, really nice, and the fact that we're able to sit here and watch it, shows us what we have for the next four years,” he said. “It just makes me feel patriotic.”

Yusko asked the students to think about how much can happen in four years. Her freshman class, for example, will be in college in four years.

“It's just important, from a historical standpoint, to see that shift in power,” she said.

She plans to ask the freshmen to write a response to watching the event in class on Thursday, she said. Not knowing how much they reflect on politics at their age, or whether they discuss current events at home with their parents, she wanted them to think about the significance of the day.

“I was just telling them that, aside from whatever political opinions they hear, whether it's outside of school or at home, that this is historical,” she said. “The swearing-in of a president doesn't happen every day. I just want them to kind of wrap their heads around the idea that this is historical, the president being sworn in, since the beginning of our democracy. It's important that they see this and understand that this is happening, that there's a change of power in our country.”

Junior Brandon Blakeman is expecting “a lot of change” under the new administration. He thought Biden's speech was powerful, he said.

“I'm excited,” he said. “Trump didn't leave on a good note, but I hope Biden can start off on a good one.”

LSA High School students watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden

