Watch now: Inspirational message, entertainment highlight Boys and Girls Club of Decatur Black History Month banquet

DECATUR — Antonio Burton didn't just bring a message of inspiration to young people at the Boys and Girls Club's Black History Month Banquet.
He brought a piano.
Donated by Millikin University, the piano will provide the kids a chance to learn to play, thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of Macon County, said Executive Director Shamika Madison. The grant will pay for a teacher.
Burton is an alum of the club, who has been going there since he was an infant. His mother worked there and took him with her to work even when he was too young to be a member, and when he was old enough to be a member, the club was always part of his life.
“I grew up here,” he said.
Burton was the keynote speaker at the banquet, which was a bit smaller than usual this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Madison said.
“One thing we knew for sure when we could open due to the COVID restrictions, we had to hold this because it's so important to our kids to have that ongoing education about African-American heritage,” Madison said. “It's only in-house today, but we still have food for the children and entertainment.”
Burton is an artist and youth pastor whose “church” is street ministry. He said his motto is “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me,” which is from the Biblical book of Philippians, and he used that verse and spoke of his faith often during his talk to the kids.
It's rare, he said, for an alum to come back to the club and speak to the kids about where they are now and what they're doing, and he wanted to make sure the kids knew his story. He told them he didn't get in trouble, as a child, for drawing, painting and writing songs after his work was done, because that was his own time.
“This is something you have to have discipline for,” he said. “You have to get your work done before you do the things that you love.”
Now, he said, he gets paid to create the art that he loves, and some of it is on display at the Boys and Girls Club. One thing he did was put art in the bathrooms, to make them bright and beautiful, because the kids need to know that they are valuable and small details matter.
“Before you give everything to your dreams, make sure you get your work done,” he said. “I want you to trust God to reveal your purpose.”
The entertainment was provided by a dance group put together by 21-year-old Amari Dennis, a Richland Community College student and club employee who only found out on Thursday that she had to put on a show, she said, laughing.
“I just asked every girl here if they wanted to dance, and if they did, they raised their hand,” Dennis said. “I did that dance before so I knew it was repetitive and pretty easy, so I taught them the dance moves and then after that they were like 'OK, I get it.' It was easy and it was because they enjoyed it.”
She'd like to have her own dance studio someday and is studying business and management at Richland.
At the end of the banquet, Madison asked if any of the youngsters wanted to say something about Black History Month, and most were too shy, but one who rose to speak was 8-year-old Kairell Garrett, a student at Montessori Academy for Peace.
“I just love that everyone's here at the Boys and Girls Club,” Kairell said. “It doesn't matter what the skin is. It was a good time, so I thought it was really nice and that God will just bless this Boys and Girls Club of Decatur. The good thing is, I know God's going to bless us.”
Boys and Girls Club 1 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 2 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 3 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 4 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 5 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 6 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 7 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 8 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 9 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 10 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 11 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 12 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 13 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 14 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 15 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 16 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 17 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 18 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 19 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 20 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 21 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 22 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 23 06.09.20.JPG
Boys and Girls Club 24 06.09.20.JPG
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter