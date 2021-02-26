Watch now: Inspirational message, entertainment highlight Boys and Girls Club of Decatur Black History Month banquet

Burton is an artist and youth pastor whose “church” is street ministry. He said his motto is “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me,” which is from the Biblical book of Philippians, and he used that verse and spoke of his faith often during his talk to the kids.

It's rare, he said, for an alum to come back to the club and speak to the kids about where they are now and what they're doing, and he wanted to make sure the kids knew his story. He told them he didn't get in trouble, as a child, for drawing, painting and writing songs after his work was done, because that was his own time.

“This is something you have to have discipline for,” he said. “You have to get your work done before you do the things that you love.”

Now, he said, he gets paid to create the art that he loves, and some of it is on display at the Boys and Girls Club. One thing he did was put art in the bathrooms, to make them bright and beautiful, because the kids need to know that they are valuable and small details matter.

“Before you give everything to your dreams, make sure you get your work done,” he said. “I want you to trust God to reveal your purpose.”