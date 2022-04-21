Watch now: InspirEd Futures internships return to normal post-pandemic

DECATUR – Zariya Graves thought criminal justice would be a perfect fit for her future plans of becoming a lawyer, until she was actually taking the class through the Heartland Technical Academy.

“When I realized I didn't want to do that anymore, I asked to drop out of the academy because I felt like it was, for lack of a better word, a waste of my time,” said the MacArthur High School senior. “I wasn't interested. I wasn't engaged.”

A teacher told her about Inspired Futures, a chance for seniors to spend a semester working as interns in one of a variety of business partners. Students spend Mondays and Fridays in classes where they learn job skills and explore career options, and work in the afternoons on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in one of the businesses, putting their job skills into practice. The businesses and organizations give the students a chance to use problem-solving skills, often involving them in real-life projects.

In the last two years, due to the pandemic, said Innovative Programs Coordinator Leslie Risby, the internship program had to be scaled down. Last year, many of the partner businesses and organizations were not yet ready to have visitors and interns come in. But this year, the program is back to normal, with 15 students each from MacArthur and Eisenhower high schools.

“I've never seen myself as an intern type of person,” said Zariya, whose first choice was United Way. “I asked what United Way was and she told me they were a community-based organization, and as somebody who moved here and grew up in the community, I thought that would work. I've always been interested in community work and I've always wanted to get out into my community.”

She will attend Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee, Fla.

Zariya's supervisor, Director of Community Impact James Keith, said she goes wherever he goes: she attends meetings at the United Way office and she accompanies him into the community to meet with other organizations' leaders. This is the third year United Way has had a DPS intern, and Keith said they let the interns and their interests guide what they do.

“When Debbie (Bogle, executive director of United Way) came and interviewed me, I was a little scared,” Zariya said. “I was like, what am I getting myself into?”

But after that interview, Zariya said, she knew it was the right place for her. Her semester working there has convinced her that while law is still her career path, she wants to specialize in something that will directly help others. She's still figuring out what that might be, but considering immigration law or something to help children. The time at United Way has shown her how complex and varied people's needs are in Decatur, and therefore in other communities, and she wants to help.

“What we like to do is expose our interns to everything that we're exposed to,” Keith said. “Every meeting I was at, Zariya was at. She's been everywhere from sitting around the table helping organizations begin to explore equity, diversity and inclusion conversations, to LGBTQ plus learning and training, at the Keil (Administration) Building talking about the national student clearinghouse, she sat with the assistant superintendent, everywhere I've been she's been, and the whole purpose is exposure. Until you truly go to all the conversations taking place in this community, you really have no idea how many layers of onion it is. It's a complex community, and how many issues you tackle one at a time.”

Oakley Tate is serving at Land of Lincoln Credit Union on Decatur's east side, and chose that because of his interest in a career in finance. He plans to attend Millikin University in the fall and major in finance. His plans are to become a financial analyst.

“They presented (the internship) program as an option to get experience in the field before actually diving into it,” Oakley said. “It gave me an opportunity to see if I really wanted to go this route.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.