Watch now: Is Johns Hill school considered historic? $21,000 spent to find out

"Generations of families have grown here through the arts, academics and athletics, within a multi-cultural community," she said. "Johns Hill has been an English second language/English Language Learners school since the 1980’s. With students currently representing 20 countries of origin, and students from various socio-economic backgrounds, our school opens the doors to a micro-international world."

“There is a tremendous culture of caring and acceptance, of family,” said Liz Bartimus, who taught there from 2011 until her retirement in 2019 and continues to be involved. “We applaud and celebrate the diversity of cultures in the building which makes it unique on its own. More than that, everyone is included and we push students to be their best and try new things, to explore and spread their wings.”

It's not unusual, she said, for students to return for visits years after moving on to high school and college, and the K-8 program allows for relationships to be built over years and continue long after students are grown. Those relationships, Bartimus said, give kids confidence and a soft place to land if they need one.