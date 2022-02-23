 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: It's a boy! Scovill Zoo spider monkey's name is Hank

zoo babies 8 050421.JPG

The first spider monkey to be born at Scovill Zoo, the baby is getting old enough to explore a bit, but spends most of its time clinging to Ethel.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Willie and Ethel, the spider monkeys at Scovill Zoo, welcomed a baby in January 2020 but nobody could tell if the baby was a boy or a girl.

Executive Director Ken Frye said that spider monkey mamas are especially protective of their little ones, and trying to examine the baby would have been too stressful for Ethel and the baby, so zoo staff let them be. The baby generally clings to the mother and she carries the baby around for several months after birth.

Now that the youngster has passed his first birthday, he's more independent and enjoyed swinging and playing in the monkeys' outdoor enclosure on the warm days this week, and finally the zoo staff could see enough to know he's a boy. They've named him Hank.

"Willie and Ethel are traditional names," Frye said, and "Hank" seemed a good name in the same vein for the little one.

Young Hank and his parents spend cold days indoors, like many of the zoo's residents who aren't built for Illinois cold.

Scovill Zoo will open for the season on April 2, and Frye said unless it's too chilly, the spider monkeys will be outdoors where visitors can see them.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

