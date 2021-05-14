Watch now: Job opportunities start quickly for Decatur grads

Nationally, companies are experiencing a worker shortage, especially in the restaurant and retail sectors, as COVID restrictions ease.

The number of available jobs in the U.S. shot to 8.2 million at the end of March. Yet employers added just 266,000 jobs in April, far fewer than the previous month.

Some of the unemployed are reluctant to return to work for fear of contracting COVID-19, while many women have left the workforce to take care of children who are still in online school. Because of an extra $300 in unemployment aid, some of the jobless are receiving more in benefits than they earned at their old jobs.

McDonald's and Chipotle are just some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in boosting wages, in some cases to $15 an hour or higher.

“Customers are coming back faster than restaurants can staff up," said Josh Bivens, research director at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute. "By raising pay, they are able to get more workers in the door.”

MacArthur senior Allie Moffett is working, but it's at a fast-food restaurant.