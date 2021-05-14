Watch now: Job opportunities start quickly for Decatur grads

DECATUR — The job opportunities started even before Decatur seniors were graduates.
The Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County sponsored pop-up hiring events at MacArthur and Eisenhower high schools after graduation ceremony rehearsals on Friday.
The goal: To expose new grads to over 200 jobs available to them right away in the community.
Ashley Grayned, executive director of Innovative Programs for the Decatur Public Schools, was contacted about two weeks about by EDC President Nicole Bateman and pieces came together.
Bateman told her: “Employers are contacting me. They want access to high school seniors that are graduating.”
“I informed her that typically the district has job expos in the month of March, but due to the pandemic, we weren't able to have that,” Grayned said.
Grayned contacted district administrators and principals and managed to pull together the event in time to set up on the track at the football field at each high school, so the employers were ready and waiting when students finished graduation practice at each school on Friday.
Nationally, companies are experiencing a worker shortage, especially in the restaurant and retail sectors, as COVID restrictions ease.
The number of available jobs in the U.S. shot to 8.2 million at the end of March. Yet employers added just 266,000 jobs in April, far fewer than the previous month.
Some of the unemployed are reluctant to return to work for fear of contracting COVID-19, while many women have left the workforce to take care of children who are still in online school. Because of an extra $300 in unemployment aid, some of the jobless are receiving more in benefits than they earned at their old jobs.
McDonald's and Chipotle are just some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in boosting wages, in some cases to $15 an hour or higher.
“Customers are coming back faster than restaurants can staff up," said Josh Bivens, research director at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute. "By raising pay, they are able to get more workers in the door.”
MacArthur senior Allie Moffett is working, but it's at a fast-food restaurant.
“I'm not a big fan of the fast-food industry,” Allie said. “I'm looking for something that might be better because I'm taking a gap year in between high school and college to figure out what I want to do with the rest of my life.”
On Friday, as students finished their rehearsal and started off the field, Principal Cordell Ingram and Grayned asked them what their plans are for the summer and beyond and encouraged them to visit the employers' tables before leaving. Many of them did. Part- and full-time jobs were available, as well as continuing education opportunities. Some students filled out applications on the spot.
The event is “for these seniors that may be unsure, or undecided, or just need a connection before they leave,” Grayned said. “We wanted to have an opportunity for the employers to have access to our senior students, so we thought the best way to do that, with the advice of our principals and their building staff, was to have it after graduation practice.”
Earlier this week, the district announced that 10 students were offered full-time jobs after graduation, with positions at St. Mary’s Hospital, Caterpillar and other local employers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
