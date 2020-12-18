Watch now: Johns Hill staffers deliver Christmas cheer to students in Decatur

DECATUR — Gemma Cannon came to the door of her home on Friday wearing a giant green hair bow and a sweet smile.

Friday was the first time she'd met her teacher, Summer Boyd, in person. Johns Hill Magnet School, like all Decatur schools, has been remote learning all year. But Boyd and teaching assistant Sarah Pierce missed students and it's Christmas, so they prepared presents for all the kids in the first-grade class that Boyd teaches and they drove to the kids' homes on Friday to deliver them.

“You look so much taller in person,” Boyd said, making Gemma smile.

Mom Caitlin Cannon took photos of Gemma with Boyd and Pierce and spirits were high. Friday was the last school day before winter break.

School has been going fine, Gemma said, even by remote.

“I like when it's fun Friday at school because we get to color,” she said. And, she said, she likes presents.