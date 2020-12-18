Watch now: Johns Hill staffers deliver Christmas cheer to students in Decatur

DECATUR — Gemma Cannon came to the door of her home on Friday wearing a giant green hair bow and a sweet smile.
Friday was the first time she'd met her teacher, Summer Boyd, in person. Johns Hill Magnet School, like all Decatur schools, has been remote learning all year. But Boyd and teaching assistant Sarah Pierce missed students and it's Christmas, so they prepared presents for all the kids in the first-grade class that Boyd teaches and they drove to the kids' homes on Friday to deliver them.
“You look so much taller in person,” Boyd said, making Gemma smile.
Mom Caitlin Cannon took photos of Gemma with Boyd and Pierce and spirits were high. Friday was the last school day before winter break.
School has been going fine, Gemma said, even by remote.
“I like when it's fun Friday at school because we get to color,” she said. And, she said, she likes presents.
“We thought they would enjoy some presents from us,” Boyd said. “It's a chance for us to get out and see them and spread some joy and holiday cheer.”
They weren't the only ones. Boyd said she knew there were teachers all over Decatur doing the same thing.
Each child received a book, a coloring book and crayons, a personalized Christmas ornament and a bag of goodies. Tucked inside the book was a $2 bill.
“My parents donated $50 and they also donated $2 bills for each kid,” Pierce said. “I always think $2 bills bring good luck, and it is 2020,” she added with a chuckle.
“I thought the $2 bills idea was super cute,” Boyd said.
Angel Sanchez Jr. popped out of the door of his home with a dimpled grin, already happy to see his teacher and teaching assistant before he even saw the presents. Mom Eli Celda stayed inside the door with the baby and other siblings to keep warm while Angel talked to them.
“On the computer screen, you're all so little,” Boyd said to him.
