Watch now: Johns Hill students' creativity part of campus beautification effort

DECATUR — Jace Flournoy bent over a planter box in an outdoor courtyard at Johns Hill Magnet School, carefully tracing his design onto the wood: drama and comedy masks, musical instruments and JHMS woven together into the design.

The soft-spoken seventh-grade artist wanted to represent all the things that make the school unique, he said.

“I just thought of all the clubs and all the classes at Johns Hill,” he said.

Art teacher Kathy Balamos Ganley and the Beautify Decatur Coalition asked students at Johns Hill to submit designs for the planter boxes, and 95 students entered, of which 16 designs will be chosen.

“With the new facility, we were looking for community volunteers,” said Kathy Althoff of Beautify Decatur. “We had Lowe's donate lumber. We wanted to do something where the kids could be creative and plant, so we had community volunteers build these boxes, and the students had a contest to see which drawings were going to be put on the boxes.”

With four boxes with four sides each, that's 16 surfaces for the students' artwork, which will be placed in a courtyard at the building, where students can enjoy the outdoors in good weather. The plants will be placed in the boxes in the spring.

“This is an area they'll be using a lot, and the kids will have ownership and feel pride in their school,” added Sue Phillips.

“It was really great for Beautify Decatur to include us in this and for (Ganley) to get the whole student body involved,” said Principal Rob Prange.

Staff and students voted on the 95 designs to narrow it down to the 16 that will be used.

Sidney Aguilar, a sixth-grader, chose a flower and rainbow design because, she said, it represents the “rainbow” of cultures that are represented in the school.

“Students had free rein to create art that would align with Johns Hill and our values, which would include anything related to how we strive in athletics and academics and art and our multicultural community,” Ganley said. “We have students from about 20 countries of origin. One of (the criteria) was to represent many different facets of the school and the other directive was anything environmentally conscious and friendly, and how art can help elevate messages that support 'green' environment and community since that's Beautify Decatur's mission.”

Eighth-grader Jack Wilkinson's design is an American flag, with the edge of the world below it.

“I decided to draw the edge of the Earth at the bottom to represent (the school) with the sun,” he said. “I put the American flag on it because it's something that represents our school.”

