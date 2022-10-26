DECATUR — “Flushable” wipes are not actually flushable.

Third grade students at Johns Hill Magnet School had a visit on Tuesday from Matthew Patricio, a chemist with the Sanitary Department of Decatur, and during his time with them, he did an experiment to illustrate what should and should not go down the drain.

He told them to remember to flush only “The Four Ps” which are pee, poop, puke and paper, as long as the paper is toilet paper.

First he explained the scientific method: make an observation; create a hypothesis; test the hypothesis; come to a conclusion. The toilet paper dissolved in water. They tested facial tissue, baby wipes, paper towel and cotton balls, and before Patricio put the “flushable” wipes in the water, he read the label to the students.

“Tested by plumbers,” he said, eyes twinkling. The wipes did not dissolve.

“The plumbers lied to us,” teacher Dalton Collins said, laughing.

The kids were given charts to fill in with the results, and student Carlos Taylor had written “yes” under toilet paper and “no” under all the others.

“We should not flush this stuff down,” Carlos said. “There's the lesson. Never flush a wet wipe.”

Patricio showed the students photos of the various areas of the water treatment plant and explained how waste arrives at the plant through the 400-plus miles of sewer system and the steps it goes through between the raw sewage and the clean water stages.

“I thought that it was a good learning system so people would know what not to do,” said Arianna Rodriguez.

Patricio said they've seen everything from a Nerf gun to a live turtle and an oversized goldfish arrive in that raw sewage and of course, the kids wanted to know if the turtle and fish survived the trip through the sewer. They did, somehow, he told them.

After the water is filtered and treated, the sludge is used to fertilize farmland, Patricio said, showing the students a photo of the truck used to deliver the sludge at a field.

“Science, guys,” Collins said to his students.

The Sanitary District is working with Decatur schools to educate students on the importance of water sustainability and the means to achieve it through sanitation and pollution prevention. During October, 850 students will participate in activities through the Sanitary District's School Outreach program with hands-on activities and presentations designed to showcase how the students can make a difference and be better-informed citizens.

Other than “Mr. Patricio being awesome,” Collins said, the reason for the visit was that the students need to learn how things work in their world.

“It is beneficial for these kids to understand, at a young age, that these (services) are very valuable, that I'm learning now, too, at 25,” Collins said. He hopes to arrange a tour of the water treatment facility at some point so the students can see it firsthand.