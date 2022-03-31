Watch now: Johns Hill students take personal approach to artwork shared with Japanese sister city

Rather than send the actual art work that students here create for the Japanese city's annual International Friendship Exchange Forum, the works were photographed and printed in Japan for the display there, both last year and this year.

“This may be the way we do it from now on,” said Kathy Balamos Ganley, art teacher at Johns Hill Magnet School, where students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade created the art sent to Tokorozawa.

Sister Cities Committee Chair Kathy Sorenson said the annual event in Japan includes art from children in Tokorozawa's other sister cities in South Korea and China, as well. The children are given broad topics that kids can easily relate to and asked to create art with those themes: What I Like; My Town; Festivals in My Country.

Using watercolor and acrylic paint, Jillian Garcia created an abstract work of a butterfly hovering above a fallen tree in tribute to her dad's hometown of La Piedad in Mexico. Jillian has only visited the town once when she was very small and doesn't remember much, but she's visiting again this summer and can't wait.

“I did this sort of in honor of him,” Jillian said. “I went more abstract because when I think of Mexico, and when I think about this town, I think of all the colors and all the brightness of his town.”

Jack Wilkinson drew a scene from the video game “The Legend of Zelda,” and he deliberately chose to put the scene at an angle instead of squared off.

“In art class, Miss Ganley showed us a painting of a pirate scene that was slanted, and I wanted it to look like that,” Jack said.

Kylie Dion chose to draw various things that she enjoys: music notes to represent her love of music, ballet slippers because she dances, books to show her love of reading.

“They're all just splattered around the whole thing,” she said.

Delainey Malone's brother collects knives and she loves flowers, so she combined the two in a bright acrylic painting.

“I really enjoy drawing flowers,” she said. “They bring me a lot of comfort.”

Ganley said she likes to encourage students to learn the elements and principles of art so that when they set out to create a piece of art, they have the foundation to make their vision come to life.

“They know the basic concepts about composition and how colors work together,” Ganley said. “So rather than me sitting down and saying 'Draw a butterfly around a tree, because I know that's what you like,' they have the representation and the guidelines of the themes. They're very broad, so really, students had a great opportunity to think about something that was relevant to them and then create it.”

