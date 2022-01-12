Watch now: Kid's Connection on the move to new location

Through MRI Kid's, MRI offers programming for kids with developmental disabilities. “Our hope and goal is to not only continue the program we currently offer, but also to expand upon it,” Bliefnick said.
MRI Kid's provides programs and services, such as speech and language therapy, Bright Start home visits, and the Camp Earth program in the summer.
The programs will remain the same. “But one of the fun parts of this move is that we’re going to be focusing on growing the current programs that we have so that we can offer services to more children and families in need in the community,” said Rachel Moran, MRI director of philanthropy.
The previous building on North 27th Street was built as a daycare facility. MRI ended the service in July. Bliefnick stated shortly after the decision was made that stresses and financial strains enhanced by the pandemic helped make the decision to close. The Decatur School District had also offered free before- and after-school care to all children.
MRI will continue to focus on the children’s programs utilized to help developmentally disabled children.
“Since we aren’t doing daycare services anymore, we thought, let’s move to a different location where we can focus on the other programs that we’re going to be offering,” Moran said.
MRI staff see the sale of the previous building as a positive note as well.
“We’re excited because we actually sold the building to someone that can continue daycare in this community,” Bliefnick said. “That is so much needed.”
Kids-N-Fitness owner Amy Steck has named the new facility Kids-N-Fitness East. “Our goal is to get the portion (of the building) that was a daycare opened as soon as possible,” she said. “We don’t know what the time frame will be.”
The opening date will be determined by the Department of Children and Family Services. “We have to go through the regular licensing process just as if it had not ever been a daycare center,” Steck said. “We are hopeful that it will be in the spring.”
The building is approximately 16,000-square-feet, according to Steck. The hope is to fill more than 200 spots with children ages six weeks to five-years-old.
“There is an absolute need for quality childcare in Decatur,” Steck said. “Most of the daycares in town have waiting lists for all age groups.”
PHOTOS: Field Day at Macon Resources Inc.
MRI Field Day 1 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 2 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 3 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 4 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 5 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 6 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 7 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 8 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 9 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 10 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 11 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 12 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 13 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 14 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 15 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 16 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 17 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 18 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 19 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 20 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 21 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 22 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 23 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 24 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 25 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 26 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 27 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 28 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 29 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 30 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 31 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 32 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 33 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 34 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 35 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 36 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 37 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 38 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 39 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 40 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 41 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 42 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 43 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 44 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 45 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 46 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 47 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 48 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 49 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 50 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 51 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 52 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 53 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 54 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 55 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 56 043021.JPG
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Director of Philanthropy at MRI Rachel Moran checks the boxes in a room that will be moved at Macon Resources Inc. Kids Program. The new Macon Resources Inc. is moving the MRI Kids Programs to a new location in Park 101.