Watch now: Kid's Connections on the move to new location

DECATUR — Children attending Macon Resources Inc. Kid's Connection will have a new place to learn and have fun.

The process of moving the MRI Kid's programs, from its previous building on N. 27th St. in Decatur, to their new location in Park 101 at 2525 Federal Drive, began Wednesday.

“The building will be officially opened on Monday,” said Amy Bliefnick, MRI chief executive officer. “This is just our moving day.”

According to Bliefnick, the previous building was too large for the services they provide. “So we sold the daycare (building),” she said. “The good news is Kids-N-Fitness bought it.”

The new location will be the third daycare facility for Kids N’ Fitness.

Through MRI Kid's, MRI offers programming for kids with developmental disabilities. “Our hope and goal is to not only continue the program we currently offer, but also to expand upon it,” Bliefnick said.

MRI Kid's provides programs and services, such as speech and language therapy, Bright Start home visits, and the Camp Earth program in the summer.

The programs will remain the same. “But one of the fun parts of this move is that we’re going to be focusing on growing the current programs that we have so that we can offer services to more children and families in need in the community,” said Rachel Moran, MRI director of philanthropy.

The previous building on North 27th Street was built as a daycare facility. MRI ended the service in July. Bliefnick stated shortly after the decision was made that stresses and financial strains enhanced by the pandemic helped make the decision to close. The Decatur School District had also offered free before- and after-school care to all children.

MRI will continue to focus on the children’s programs utilized to help developmentally disabled children.

“Since we aren’t doing daycare services anymore, we thought, let’s move to a different location where we can focus on the other programs that we’re going to be offering,” Moran said.

MRI staff see the sale of the previous building as a positive note as well.

“We’re excited because we actually sold the building to someone that can continue daycare in this community,” Bliefnick said. “That is so much needed.”

Kids-N-Fitness owner Amy Steck has named the new facility Kids-N-Fitness East. “Our goal is to get the portion (of the building) that was a daycare opened as soon as possible,” she said. “We don’t know what the time frame will be.”

The opening date will be determined by the Department of Children and Family Services. “We have to go through the regular licensing process just as if it had not ever been a daycare center,” Steck said. “We are hopeful that it will be in the spring.”

The building is approximately 16,000-square-feet, according to Steck. The hope is to fill more than 200 spots with children ages six weeks to five-years-old.

“There is an absolute need for quality childcare in Decatur,” Steck said. “Most of the daycares in town have waiting lists for all age groups.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.