Watch now: Kimler Gym reopens at Argenta-Oreana High School

In the spacious lobby, where the concession stand wafts the tantalizing smell of fresh popcorn, are two closed-circuit TVs. You can get your snacks and keep up with the game at the same time. Inside, video screens can be programmed to show the score, photos of players as they're introduced, or incite the crowd to “make noise!”

“We love it,” said Ava Armstrong, a senior who plays on the volleyball team.

“It's easier to have bigger gym,” said Mya Hill, a freshman who also plays volleyball.

With room for two nets, Ava said, more volleyball players can practice at once, and both girls love the video screens.

“Monticello (High School) had that and we played there last year,” she said. “And now we have it.”

Mya loves the bright orange and blue colors in the gym and the “Bomber Pride” painted on the wall.

“It really shows who we are,” she said.

Digital clocks installed above each basket show how much time is left in the period, said athletic director Mike Williams, and though shot clocks are not used at the high school level, they could be coming in the future — so if such a thing is implemented, they'll be ready.

The district contacted a structural engineer, who made several trips to the gym for inspections and concluded that the walls were out of plumb and tension rods were not functioning properly. The gym was closed while further studies were done.

Scans done in September 2020 showed the north and south walls were leaning outward at the top, and the walls did not include structural reinforcements such as rebar. The tension bars on the north and south sides were never properly anchored into the block or brick. Kimler was built in 1952 and building codes have changed since then.

Ultimately, officials concluded that the gym could not be saved and in November 2020, the Argenta-Oreana school board voted to demolish the gym and build a new structure. The new gym was approved for use and officially opened less than two weeks ago, said Principal Sean German. The first girls volleyball game will be Monday, with junior varsity at 6 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m.

“We didn't want to get rid of the original Kimler Gym,” German said. “But when we had no other option, we wanted to make sure we maintained the characteristics. The barreled roof is kind of a throwback to what the original Kimler Gym looked like. We tried to incorporate some other themes out in the lobby area, especially. We wanted to make sure it was an up-to-date facility that met the needs of our kids now in 2022, but also recognize that there's a lot of history and genuine Bomber pride in the original Kimler Gym, so I think we worked well with BLDD Architects to do that and accomplish that.”