Watch now: Kiss the mystery farm animal raises money at Lutheran School Association

While some rules are still in place, such as no ripped jeans, students are wearing regular clothes to school and the hope is that will help them feel more comfortable in spite of the masks, said middle and high school Principal Allison Nolen.

As a result, the school community had to come up with another way to raise the money toward the $2,000 goal and Kiss a Farm Animal was born. Beginning with 12 staff members, including two of the Association pastors, jars were set out with the adults' photos attached and every morning, students can vote for their favorite by dropping money into the jar. As the contest has gone on, staff members raising the least money are taken out of contention, with the top three as of Oct. 15 remaining: Al Bardeleben, fifth and sixth grade teacher, with $688.67; Amy Yusko, seventh and eighth grade history teacher, with 520.75; and Grueninger and Witt tied for third, with $324.21 each. With $2,266.05 raised so far, they've already exceeded their goal.