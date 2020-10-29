Watch now: Kissing a farm animal turns into kissing four of them in LSA fundraiser

“I did not (campaign),” said Al Bardeleben, the winner and teacher of fifth and sixth grade social studies and religion. “The kids in my homeroom just went crazy with this and had so much fun. They'd bring in $20, $30 and then they would tease me about it. It's been really good because we couldn't do a lot of fun stuff because of COVID restrictions, so this has been really good and it's for a great cause.”

Bardeleben had to kiss all four animals: Twila the llama; Rosie, a miniature horse, both provided by Jaye Sanstrom and her parents, Randy and Leigh Snyder; and goats named Oreo and Butterscotch, provided by Amber and Jay Billingsley and their daughters, Myra, Audrey and Ruby. Bardeleben raised $1,485.33. Second-place finisher Amy Yusko's total was $1,260.

“I got to kiss the miniature horse, so that was pretty exciting,” Yusko said. “It was not as scary as I thought it was going to be. They're cute. They're easy to kiss, you know? They're kind of cuddly.”

Thursday was “dress like an animal or a farmer” day and Yusko was resplendent in a cow costume. She had promised her students to do that for the occasion. She teaches junior and senior high history and geography.

