Watch now: Kissing a farm animal turns into kissing four of them in LSA fundraiser

DECATUR – Twila the llama was a little puzzled by all the people in masks, but she was cooperative about accepting kisses from staff members in spite of that at the Lutheran School Association on Thursday.
Thanks to the restrictions of COVID-19, the students' annual fundraiser for Share the Gift had to be altered this year. Normally the kids bring in donations of cash and gifts in exchange for non-uniform days. This year, administrators decided to let kids skip uniforms in favor of masks, and the Share the Gift fundraiser became a Kiss the Farm Animal fundraiser. Students put their cash donations into jars with a staff member's picture on it, and the one who raised the most money had to kiss a farm animal.
Share the Gift is the student government's annual Christmas project, where they use the money raised to buy presents for children served through Lutheran Child and Family Services. Their goal was $2,000 and thanks to the friendly competition, doubled the amount to $4,007.52, said junior high and high school Principal Allison Nolen. They usually hope to buy presents for 50 kids, and if there's any money left, they ask the agency for a few more. This year, they should be able to buy presents for as many as 60 kids.
“I did not (campaign),” said Al Bardeleben, the winner and teacher of fifth and sixth grade social studies and religion. “The kids in my homeroom just went crazy with this and had so much fun. They'd bring in $20, $30 and then they would tease me about it. It's been really good because we couldn't do a lot of fun stuff because of COVID restrictions, so this has been really good and it's for a great cause.”
Bardeleben had to kiss all four animals: Twila the llama; Rosie, a miniature horse, both provided by Jaye Sanstrom and her parents, Randy and Leigh Snyder; and goats named Oreo and Butterscotch, provided by Amber and Jay Billingsley and their daughters, Myra, Audrey and Ruby. Bardeleben raised $1,485.33. Second-place finisher Amy Yusko's total was $1,260.
“I got to kiss the miniature horse, so that was pretty exciting,” Yusko said. “It was not as scary as I thought it was going to be. They're cute. They're easy to kiss, you know? They're kind of cuddly.”
Thursday was “dress like an animal or a farmer” day and Yusko was resplendent in a cow costume. She had promised her students to do that for the occasion. She teaches junior and senior high history and geography.
“I didn't campaign too much, but I did bribe the kids with candy, if they donated to my jar, and I told them I would dress up like this,” Yusko said, laughing.
The school started out with 10 candidates for the honor of kissing an animal, eliminating those with the lowest totals weekly until they were down to the top three, with the third place ending in a tie until the last minute.
Third and fourth place finishers the Rev. Bill Grueninger and elementary principal/director Joel Witt had a playful back-and-forth on Facebook, each encouraging everyone to donate to the other's jar, even going so far as to make “campaign ad” videos.
“We're the losers of the winners,” Witt joked.
“I was inspired by the politics of today,” Grueninger said. “I wanted to make sure our students know who really loves animals and deserves to kiss the animals. And I was just trying to make sure that the truth was revealed. The truth needs to be shared, no matter what the truth is.”
“I was just so overwhelmed with Bill's advocating for me,” Witt said, keeping a straight face with some effort. “It merited a response, so mine was simply an outpouring of love for Bill as a response to what he'd done for me.”
