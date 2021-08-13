Watch now: Lack of bus drivers to impact start of Decatur classes

DECATUR — Just days before the start of classes, Alltown Bus Service has informed Decatur Public School officials that it once again lacks drivers to cover bus routes.

District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said on Friday that Alltown told the district that a significant number of drivers are out sick due to COVID-19.

"We are pushing Alltown to find a solution as quickly as possible, which includes bringing in drivers from other towns," Swarthout said. Classes begin Monday, Aug. 16.

District personnel spent Friday afternoon making phone calls to affected families to let them know, and ask them to provide their own transportation if possible.

If families can't do that, Swarthout said, the district will make accommodations for students who can't get to school.

"We understand that this is a huge inconvenience for our families," she said.

As soon as a resolution is reached, she said, the district will announce it.

Alltown has not returned calls to the Herald & Review seeking comment.

This is not the first time Alltown has been short of drivers or the first time the news has come to the district with little time to react. At the Jan. 12 school board meeting, then-Superintendent Paul Fregeau told the board that in-person learning could not resume as scheduled the following week due to a shortage of drivers. Alltown had warned the district during the fall months that they could not keep enough drivers employed during remote learning and many had left for other jobs or declined to return to work.

“We can't wait to see their smiles,” said Melissa Cripe, correcting herself with a laugh, “well, we can't see them smiling with the masks on.”

Cripe and fellow Muffley School first-grade teacher Tiffany Tangney said having the students in school full time, as opposed to the year of remote learning and a few weeks of two-days-a-week classes at the end of the 2020-21 school year, is something they've been eagerly anticipating.

Tangney said there were kids last year who never once logged on for remote learning, and she expects some students to have fallen far behind, but they're ready to work with those students.

“It's your world,” Stephanie Morgan-Harris told Muffley School staff at morning meeting on Thursday. “Make a difference for all kids, especially our Black and brown babies, who have so many other obstacles they have to face.”

Morgan-Harris is the new principal at Muffley. A Chicago native, she has her own story of success against the odds to help in understanding students and to inspire the teachers to do the same.

Morgan-Harris grew up in a neighborhood where gangs were a daily presence, she said, and her mother sent her to parochial school to keep her away from them. She attended a majority-Black school for elementary, a Catholic middle school, and a Lutheran high school. She was an avid reader, but from middle school on, was in schools where there were few Black students, and at 17 was pregnant. Her principal told her she'd be a “welfare mom” all her life, but she had bigger plans. She was accepted to Alabama State University and graduated in three years, and is working on her doctorate.

The past 17 months have been marked by various restrictions within Decatur and other school districts to contain COVID. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this summer recommended that school systems decide about masks and other safety mitigations based on infections at the local level. However, Gov. J.B. Pritzker in early August announced an executive order for mask use by all staff, students and visitors indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The move touched off opposition among parent groups. Some districts, including Meridian schools, moved to not require masks.

COVID-19 protocols in place for schools include a mandate to wear masks indoors, though children can take them off to eat, drink and for outdoor recess as long as they abide by the 3-foot social distancing rule. Adults must stay 6 feet apart. Children who exhibit symptoms will be isolated and sent home, along with any siblings from the same household, until they have tested negative for the virus. Classrooms will be rearranged to respect the distance and so will lunchrooms.

Morgan-Harris told teachers they must keep accurate seating charts for contact tracing purposes if a child does test positive, and bus seating charts will also be necessary.

It's possible, said school nurse Amber Brownfield, that children will complain of symptoms when they don't have any, just to go home.

“We'll require a negative test to come back,” Morgan-Harris said. “It'll correct itself over time. They'll get tired of getting tested" if they're faking.

Construction is ongoing at Muffley, Parsons and Johns Hill, but school will open and open houses scheduled for the first week of school will go on as planned. Some of the delays are due to supply chain problems, Brian Beneke of O'Shea Builders told the school board at its Aug. 10 meeting, and some is due to sub-contractors failing to complete work when they said they would.

One of the main upgrades to Decatur schools is air-conditioning, and that is functional. Fifth-grade teacher Leslie Woolsey, who joked that moving from South Shores School to Muffley was a huge undertaking, wore a sweatshirt on Thursday because it's so cool in her room. She has one of the newly built classrooms, ready for students to arrive with their brand-new, plastic-covered math books waiting on their desks.

