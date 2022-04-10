Watch now: Learning to love, and walk, with nature in new Rock Springs exhibit

DECATUR — Eight-year-old Marli Carr from Decatur loves nature.

It’s the walking she doesn’t need.

“Nature is amazing,” Marli declared, having just taken a good look at a new $400,000 exhibit at Rock Springs Nature Center that celebrates all things bright and beautiful in the Macon County countryside.

“I like, um, all the trees and flowers, animals, turtles…” she added. “The only thing that I don’t really like about nature is you have to walk. A lot.”

Oh well, no pain, no gain. And as Marli, who was visiting with dad Robert and twin sister Eden on Sunday, slogs her way through the world about her, the new exhibit, called the EcoCenter, hopes to spark some interest in helping nature to stick around.

Sunday marked the EcoCenter’s official debut and it’s taken about a year to build, all paid for with a grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The exhibit takes viewers on a fast tour through local wildlife, with everything from a faux pond to a massive oak tree giving the effect of having brought the outdoors indoors.

Interactive features let visitors try their hand at fishing and listen to the sounds of some of the animals (bald eagles and wild turkeys, for example) brought back from the abyss of manmade oblivion.

The exhibit, though, doesn’t seek to portray those bipedal top-dog predators — us — as total bad guys. It looks at how careful agriculture has built, and continues to build, Macon County’s fortunes and how we can reap the benefits without killing the golden goose of sustainability.

“It’s absolutely possible for us to co-exist with nature and still get what we need,” said Alysia Callison, Nature Center manager. “Corn and soy has been a very important part of the county and we wanted to highlight that, we don’t want to act like it is not important or that it hasn’t shaped the landscape, because it has."

The lesson and message of the exhibit, she said, is to appreciate what is around us, conserve it, and maybe get inspired to take some of that conservation zeal home with you.

“Even if conservation means just turning off the water when you are brushing your teeth or maybe planting some native plants,” she added. “It’s absolutely possible to make a difference, even at home.”

The EcoCenter exhibit is open when the Nature Center is open: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Call 217-423-7708 for more information.

