Watch now: 'Les Miserables' is back on at Maroa-Forsyth High School

MAROA — The young thespians at Maroa-Forsyth High School were three weeks from opening night in March 2020 when the word came: schools were closing due to the pandemic and their production of “Les Miserables” was canceled.

“There were a lot of tears,” said Christopher Weisenborn, who directs the choirs and plays at the school.

The show is back this year, with many of the same students in the cast, and will give a dinner theater performance 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7 (tickets $35); 7 p.m. Friday, April 8 and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9 (adults $12; students and senior citizens, $10). Tickets are available at maroaforsythmusical.ludus.com.

“Les Miserables” was an ambitious production for a high school group to tackle, anyway, and when the original closings in March 2020 were announced as “two weeks to flatten the curve,” Weisenborn said, he and the students figured they would just reschedule the show for later than planned and it would all work out. Of course, that isn't what happened and Les Mis had to be scrapped.

He held a Zoom call with the leads and asked if they wanted to plan for a summer or fall performance, and they voted against that, he said.

“(They said) no, we want a new show (next year),” he said. The choice was “All Shook Up,” a lighthearted musical featuring Elvis songs and they were able to give a performance, though attendance had to be severely limited.

When he was considering musicals for this year's show, he said, his family encouraged him to bring back “Les Miserables.” Most of the original cast were still around, though a couple of them have since graduated.

“I started thinking about what the whole show is about,” Weisenborn said. “The show is all about redemption, human struggle, second chances, and when I announced it to the kids, I said, this is our second chance. This is what our redemption show is going to be.”

The students had to re-audition and most won the same roles they had in 2020. Kadric Bretz, now a senior, will portray Jean Valjean and said most of it came back to him.

“For me, at least, it was easier for me to come back and refresh myself,” he said. “Two years ago, the music was harder for me to learn and sing. It's not an easy musical by any means, but I think learning it two years ago and brushing up on it now, it's been easier.”

With 68 students in the cast, it's also a large musical and Maroa-Forsyth, for the third consecutive year, has been selected to participate in the Broadway in Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards, which means the production will be adjudicated.

Katie Beller, also a senior, was set to play Fantine two years ago and is portraying Eponine this time. The student who played Eponine before graduated in 2021. Katie's previous character dies early in the play so she was never even in rehearsals past that point two years ago, and had to learn everything from scratch.

“It was hard for me and pretty sad (to have the show canceled in 2020),” she said. “That role was one of the first roles I've ever had. I got to sing and I was real excited to be able to play (Fantine). Getting it canceled was really disappointing. I'm glad we've gotten to do it again and I'm glad I get to take on a new challenge.”

