DECATUR — Natalie Kroll is new to Millikin University, but she's already excited about the possibilities.

Before arriving, the dance student knew all about the school's theater and dance programs. “Classes were spread out between Shilling and an old gym and a lot of different locations,” Kroll said.

Kroll arrives at an opportune for an aspiring performer: 27 months after breaking ground, the towering Center for Theatre & Dance is ready for prime time.

The $29 million building rose where the Richards Treat University Center sat. Local architectural design firm BLDD designed both the new and old buildings. “It wasn’t an architectural marvel,” Carson Durham said about Richards Treat, built in the 1970s.

Durham was the lead architect on the Center for Theatre & Dance building and the facilities. He understood the center would need to be exceptional, yet fit well among the other campus buildings.

“The main objective was to provide the university with a tool that is available to students so they can become world class performers, technicians,” he said. “It’s a building that was simply designed around the idea of improving the experience of students.”

The architects also wanted the building to be an attraction to others in the performance profession. “To make it a truly nationally known program,” Durham said. “This building is a small part of that.”

The exterior was just as important to what was inside. Millikin’s campus is filled with historical buildings as well as modern-day architecture. Durham and his team wanted the Center for Theatre & Dance to relate to the university’s history as well as have up-to-date features. “The building has a lot of traditional elements and some contemporary elements,” he said.

The interior was designed for the future. Technology, modern facilities and room for growth were important to the architects as well as the university.

“It is truly the face of the program for theater and dance,” Durham said.

'A dream come true'

The building broke ground in May 2018 and the final pieces went into place as the campus emptied out because of COVID. Classes resumed this month.

Laura Ledford, dean of the College of Fine Arts, has wanted to have a building such as the Center for Theatre & Dance since she arrived on campus nearly 30 years ago. “This is a dream come true,” she said.

Although they are anticipating the opportunities for classes this fall semester, the faculty need to consider the current coronavirus conditions and mandates. Several classes are being held virtually, in other buildings or a mix of both. When the students are allowed to utilize the new building they will have to take extra precautions.

The dance studios are marked off in grids with 12-feet of distance between each dancer. Singers will have specially designed masks. “We’ve been told the singers are super-spreaders,” Ledford said.

Challenges can have a positive response for the students who will have to learn to communicate and show emotion with their bodies, relying less on their facial features.

“There’s a lot more online components then we typically have in theater,” said Director of the School of Theatre and Dance Mary Black. “But there’s still opportunities for students to gather in socially distant ways.”

Black was excited to move into the new building as soon as she was able. “It’s been a long process of planning,” she said. “There is a lot of new spaces, new technology in this building that we’ve never had access to before.”

Although he is a creative person, Durham admits he did not have much experience in theater or dance. “But I have been designing performance spaces for over 25 years,” he said. “I am really passionate about the idea of creating something where people can collaborate in a creative way to do something that is pretty outstanding.”

The architecture firm worked with various Millikin personalities, including students, faculty, administration, alumni and donors. “As many people who wanted to have input into the building and its design,” Durham said. “To make sure we were reaching a broad perspective of people who would use it.”

Professionals in the performing arts field were also consulted. Theater designers, technicians, audio and video designers and engineers were included in the process.

Flexible spaces inside

Along with the students and faculty in mind, the interior was also designed for the audiences that will be watching the performances. A group of 3-D designs are located on the lobby walls. Although pleasing to the eye, they serve a useful purpose by hiding the speakers. A mural takes up a wall three-stories high. The artwork can be viewed from the other side by students and technicians as well.

“So many of these spaces are classroom spaces or other types of spaces, but they are designed in such a way that they can also be performance space,” Ledford said.

Using natural light was important to the university as well as the architects. According to Durham, the lighting animates areas of the center. “This building is about drama and performance,” Durham said. “It’s very fitting.”

However, not all areas benefit from natural light, such as the lighting studios located in the interior of the building.

The main performance stage was designed to utilize as much creativity as possible. Seats and stages are movable. At its capacity the auditorium will seat approximately 250 patrons. Surrounding the performance will be lighting and audio technicians, all hidden from the audience. “The idea is that they have all the tools that they need at their fingertips,” Durham said. “It’s intended to be a blank plate for them to use their imagination and experiment, because this is the time to do that.”

The flexibility and comfort are important for the audience as well as the students. “Every seat gets good sound in that space, no matter our configuration,” Black said.

“The Race,” the first performance planned on the new stage in October, will be a devised show available virtually with live performers, but no audience. “It features interactive theater,” Black said. “There will be ways to interact digitally with what is going on on your screen.”

Although the students and faculty admit behind the scenes isn’t the most glamorous aspect of their profession, they are excited about the new loading docks with large doors allowing easy access to the stage. The backstage also stores extra staging, seats and parts. “To reconfigure the theater however you want it,” Black said.

All of the elements and areas are designed to be teachable, Durham said. “They need and use these spaces so that nothing gets in their way,” he said.

Dressing rooms are just as important. Two rooms with adjustable lighting and other features allow 10 to 12 actors to prepare for their performances. An individual dressing room, or the star dressing room, allows a single performer private space.

Four acting studios and two dance studios provide plenty of space for classes and rehearsals. The acting studios are large, open black rooms providing opportunities for imagination. The dance studios, however, utilize the natural light with large windows facing the east, for the smaller studio, and the west for the large dance floor. The larger dance studio is the size of the Kirkland Fine Arts Studio stage. “We wanted a space large enough to rehearse the Kirkland musicals,” Black said. “Kirkland has a wider theater stage then most college campuses.”

The floors in each studio are marked with tape allowing each student 12 feet of distance. Street shoes are not allowed on the dance floors. Dance classes are currently held in-person or virtually.

Other classrooms include costume design with sewing machines, a craft area, a hair and wigs room, a dying laboratory, and other designated spaces. Students will have the opportunities to rehearse in sound sensitive practice rooms. Visual arts added to the center’s classrooms include a lighting and sound lab, drafting and design and technology. “They are primarily used for theater,” Black said. “Designing scenery, drafting scenery and lighting.”

Much of the equipment is advanced for the performance profession.

Faculty and staff are also housed in the new center. “We’ve been scattered across other buildings for our offices,” Black said. “This is the first time we’ve been able to put everybody together.”

The center is still part of a university; therefore, students have lounge areas for study or relaxation.

Surrounding the building are open views of the campus. Shilling Hall is given a prominent picture in the drafting classroom. Next door, the large dance studio with ceiling-to-floor windows highlight the Kirkland Fine Arts Center.

“When you have this kind of setting, this kind of view, you want to celebrate what you’ve got,” Durham said. “We made sure that we paid respect to it.”

As for when the public will get a chance to see, that's still up in the air. Those who would like to contribute financially to the building are still able to do so. For a $1,000 donation, a theater seat will feature the donor’s name.

Kroll, the new student, said the building is beautiful. She grew up in a small Iowa town and said she's in awe.

“It’s definitely a dancer’s dream,” she said. “This is bigger, the next level.”

