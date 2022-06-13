Watch now: Live raptors enthrall audience at Decatur Public Library

DECATUR — The full house at the Decatur Public Library for the presentation by the Illinois Raptor Center were interested in Solo, the red-tail hawk, and Sam, the peregrine falcon, but the reaction when Executive Director Jane Seitz held up Reaper, the barn owl, was completely different.

A concerted “ooh” went across the room.

Program Director Jacques Nuzzo is used to this.

“I had a golden eagle and an owl (at a program),” he said to the people whose eyes were still glued to Reaper. “People walked right past the golden eagle and said, 'Look, an owl!'”

The reason for that, he said, is that he could take people outside and find a red-tail hawk or even a peregrine in short order, but owls are secretive, they're mostly active at night, and it's just not that common to see one.

For his part, Reaper was quite calm in spite of the adoration of his fans, and Nuzzo said that's because he's been raised in captivity. Wild birds can be trained to be program birds, but it's harder for them to make that adjustment, while captive-bred birds like Reaper are far less likely to be agitated.

The program, “The Experience,” was part of the library's summer reading program, said library assistant John Schirle, who is also a friend of Nuzzo's, and the library has scheduled a number of educational programs like it during the summer months. The Illinois Raptor Center program was also sponsored by Ameren Illinois, which has worked closely with the center on projects to make utility equipment safer for birds, for example.

Nuzzo spent part of the time telling stories about his childhood and how he liked to explore and spend most of his time outdoors. Because both parents are deaf, he said, he couldn't get too far from home because they might need him to help them communicate with hearing visitors, but finally his mother agreed to let him explore the woods that bordered their property, and it was that day that set him on the path to his career as a wildlife rehabber.

He watched as a red-tail hawk dove onto a pheasant, and killed it. At first he, at only age 11, thought he might be able to capture both birds and take them home to show his mother, but when he started crawling that way, the hawk turned and gave him a look that changed his mind. When he got home and told his mom about the experience, he didn't know sign language for “red-tail hawk” and had difficulty explaining what he'd seen, so the two of them went to the library.

That remark made Schirle raise his hands in the air and say, “Yeah!”, getting a laugh from the audience.

The book Nuzzo got at the library that day was “My Side of the Mountain,” by Jean Craighead George, which tells of a boy who lives with his falcon in the Catskills. That book, coupled with the experience of watching the red-tail hawk, changed his life, he said.

He encouraged the youngsters in the audience to spend time outside, to explore and to learn firsthand about nature.

Chloe Elder knew answers to many of the questions Nuzzo asked and took a number of photos of the live birds with her phone.

“I like birds in general,” she said. “I like learning about them. I just like birds.”

Her father used to work at Tate & Lyle, where the first known peregrine nest in this area was found a few years ago. Nuzzo has kept tabs on nesting peregrines ever since thanks to the family alerting him to them.

