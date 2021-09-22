Watch now: Looking good for homecoming with help from the Boys and Girls Club

DECATUR — Getting dressed up for a dance not only makes young people look good, it makes them feel good.

“When you get dressed up, it's not just about the dress,” said Kendra Knox, teen workforce coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club. “It's the feeling that comes with it.”

That's why The Boys and Girls Club is hosting the Cinderella Project from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, MacArthur High School's homecoming, and again on Oct. 16, for Eisenhower's homecoming.

“There's a lot of things going on in Decatur, and the Boys and Girls Club wants to focus on that sense of community,” Knox said. “We came up with this because we want to give the teens an opportunity to get ready for homecoming in a safe and fun environment, and to learn about the beauty and fashion industry from people that will be volunteering to do services here as well.”

Donated dresses, shoes, bags, and suits will be available for the teens to choose their outfit — and they will get to keep those things — and professional hair and makeup artists will be there to provide their services.

Recommended for you…

Donations are still needed, and those who don't have items to donate but still want to help can sponsor a teen for $10, to pay for the hair and makeup services. Contact the Boys and Girls Club at (217) 422-9605, or find them on Facebook, and donations can also be dropped off at the club, 859 N. Jasper St.

Program Director Antonio Burton said the young men are just as interested in looking sharp as the young women, and that every young man needs a suit. He got his first one at 17.

“I just feel like every man needs to own a suit,” Burton said. “You need to have a suit for any type of occasion. We need suits when we want to be professional and look the part. I grew up in a culture where my parents and grandparents (said) it's just mandatory to have a suit.”

His first job was as a manager at S&K Mens Wear, he said, and though people tend to think a school dance is all about girls and their dresses and their makeup, the boys want to look nice, too, and the event will help them do that.

“We just want to make sure the young men are catered to as well as the young women,” Burton said. “You are somebody, you do have importance, and now you have a suit that reflects that.”

Knox said she hopes the young people feel encouraged and inspired by the event, and by the people they will meet who are professionals in the industry. Those entrepreneurs might give the teens the courage to pursue their own dreams, she said, and have the experience and expertise to answer questions.

“Maybe it will lead to a career choice,” she said.

“Kids are coming in, and they're not only getting a dress or a suit, they're getting a chance to have a conversation with somebody that's an entrepreneur,” Burton added.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.