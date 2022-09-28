Watch now: LPN shortage keeps Decatur student from attending classes

DECATUR – The mother of a medically fragile student spoke to the Decatur Public Schools board at its Sept. 13 meeting to ask for help for her daughter.

Mary Jo Fromm told the board that Heaven, 13, has been out of school for three years and is facing a fourth because there is no trained nurse to assist her during the school day. When Fromm volunteered to be her daughter's aide, she was told she could not do that, though Fromm said she can read her daughter's physical cues and knows what the child needs and how to manage her care.

“Nobody knows my child like I do,” Fromm said.

Heaven has epilepsy, chronic lung disease, spina bifida, cerebral palsy and developmental delays. She underwent precocious puberty at age 2, and had to be put on medication to halt the early onset. She has a tracheostomy and is exceptionally susceptible to illness, so even someone with a cold can make her very ill. The last cold she had was a year ago, and she spent two weeks in the hospital, with some of that time in intensive care.

“Normally, by the time cold season rolls around, the first time Heaven got sick, her doctor would home-base her for two or three months and then they'd allow her to return back to school,” Fromm said. “And three or four months of proper education is better than no education, but Heaven hasn't even gotten that.”

Heaven does get an hour a day of home-based instruction from a special education teacher, Fromm said, but that doesn't compare to spending a whole day with other students.

Fromm said she has had to train every home care nurse and the ones Heaven has had at school in the past, and since her own medical issues prevent her from working, she is free to take care of Heaven at school. Fromm has no training in teaching and said she's not equipped to home-school her daughter.

“She's being deprived of an education, and she loves school,” Fromm said.

Board President Andrew Taylor asked the board's secretary, Melissa Bradford, to obtain contact information for Fromm after she spoke at the meeting, but so far, Fromm said, she has heard nothing. When she called, she was told Superintendent Rochelle Clark would be in touch. The district has not responded to the newspaper's requests for comment.

Macon-Piatt Special Education hires and supervises special education staff, including teachers and nurses, and is instrumental in the process of creating an Individualized Education Plan for students in special education. Decatur Public Schools is Macon-Piatt's fiscal agent, but special education issues are handled through Macon-Piatt staff.

Nationally, there's a shortage of nurses, and in the Macon-Piatt Special Education District, there are seven vacancies at present, said Travis Friedrich, assistant director.

The Illinois State Board of Education requires a licensed practical nurse assistant for medically fragile students, Friedrich said.

“When we have students that are in need of an LPN and we don't have that for them, they are put on homebound support,” Friedrich said. “This service allows them to receive up to five hours a week of specialized support through a qualified special education teacher.”

And because they're missing services that are required by an Individualized Education Program, which is a detailed document showing what a student requires in education and accommodation services, Macon-Piatt offers compensatory services to the student in an effort to meet the IEP requirements.

If Fromm has to drive Heaven to therapy, such as what she'd receive during the school day, for example, she would receive compensation for her gas. But three years is too long to be out of school, Fromm said, and in asking for Heaven to be accommodated so she can attend school, she's trying to do what's best for her child.

“We have to advocate for our kids because they don't have a voice of their own,” she said.