Watch now: LSA honors those who served with Veterans Day event

DECATUR — A year ago, Specialist Kolten Cowen, United States Army, got word that a close friend had lost his life serving in Iraq.

“Most 22-year-olds I know don't understand what sacrifice means,” Cowen said at the Lutheran School Association's Veterans Day event on Thursday. “I'd like to open with a quote from the Bible, John 15:13. It says, 'Greater love hath no man than this: to lay down his life for his brother.'”

When you serve your country, Cowen said, the people you serve with become your brothers and sisters. He'd never understood that verse completely until he got the call about his fellow soldier. He was angry for a while, but when he prayed about it, eventually he realized he could honor the legacy and life of his friend. He's getting ready for his second deployment, this time to Africa.

“I'm more than happy to do it,” he said.

Serving his country is his honor, he said, and he does it for his two younger sisters and for all the people in the gym at the LSA on Thursday, to preserve American freedom and a way of life.

Master of Ceremonies Amy Yusko, who teaches history at the school, said when she was a student, Veterans Day was a day off, but more and more schools are staying open and using the day, as LSA did, to teach students what the day means. Originally called Armistice Day in honor of the end of World War I, which ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the name was changed to Veterans Day by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954, to honor the veterans of all wars and those who serve in peacetime, too.

The Rev. Wray Offermann grew up during the waning days of World War II, with two uncles who served. One never came home and is buried in the Philippines, and Offermann said one day he hopes to visit that uncle's grave. The uncle's last letter home spoke of his faith and the intense fighting.

“Should I be called upon to give the ultimate sacrifice,” Offermann read from that letter, “I do so remembering the words of the Apostle Paul: For me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.”

That letter, and the knowledge of his uncle's abiding faith, gave the family great comfort, Offermann said, because they know they will be reunited in heaven someday.

Offermann also knows the worry of having a child in service, as his son, Jonathan, who was present at the event, served in the Army National Guard and was called up to full-time service, first to Germany and then to Iraq.

“He wanted to honor the traditions of our family,” Offermann said. “He wanted to live out his own love of freedom.”

Jonathan Offermann came home safely.

“There's still a price to pay,” Offermann said. “Every so often, when we're pouring concrete on a hot summer day, Jonathan will give us a peek into some of the things that he learned in Mosul, Iraq. Some of the men who served under him never made it back.”

Students read excerpts from essays submitted to the VFW Patriot's Pen essay contest, including Avery Smith, a seventh-grader.

“I thought it's helpful to know the sacrifices of the veterans around us that we don't really notice every day,” Avery said. “I think it's just helpful that kids get to know the importance of the people that risked their lives for their country and freedom.”

Veterans too often get overlooked, said Olivia McElyea, a sophomore, and suffer alone after coming back.

“A lot of times, they go through so much for us, that imprints on them, that they've never really recovered from,” she said. “Once they do recover, or maybe they never will, they're mistreated or disregarded in the country. It's so important that we remember a day, when people decided to take the courage, to take their own lives and put it in the hands of God, and stand before our nation to protect us and not just to protect our country, but to make a statement and a stance as to how they not only trust themselves to protect our country, but they trust God with their own lives.”

