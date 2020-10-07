Watch now: LSA students go rock hunting for new geoscience class

DECATUR — If you're searching for rocks, a smooth football field is obviously a poor choice of hunting grounds.
For that reason, the students in Andi Livingston's new geoscience class at LSA High School all made a beeline for the creek that runs through the edge of the Lutheran School Association campus. Some of them had not considered mud when getting dressed on Wednesday.
“I told you what we were going to be doing,” Livingston said, laughing.
The geoscience class covers all sorts of topics, from astronomy, to meteorology, to geology, and because it's difficult to hold socially-distanced labs, Livingston has to be creative in finding ways to offer engaging and hands-on experiences. They just began their geology study, and hunting for rocks in the warm sunshine was made to order.
For students who need a third science credit but aren't intersted in anatomy, for example, the class is a good fit, she said.
“It might also be somebody who is interested in the earth or environmental issues,” she said.
The weather portion of the class is in the second half of the year, and anyone who's lived in Illinois knows that spring weather can cover the spectrum, making that a good time to focus on that topic, she said.
The state and national science learning standards include earth sciences, and the class is designed to fulfill that, she said.
Some of the students were more intrepid than others and went right to the edge of the water to scoop up nets full of the rocks on the bottom. Creeks are apt to include more than rocks at the bottom, and several students spent time picking out freshwater mussels and putting them back in the water.
Senior Myra Billingsley said she chose the class because it sounded more interesting than her other science options.
“I knew it would be outdoors and interactive instead of just looking at stuff on our computers or on paper,” she said.
Students have to take biology as one of their classes, and it's a prerequisite for geoscience, but sophomore Aiden Mize was not a fan.
“This year, I thought, geology, I like rocks, this should be fun,” he said.
Amarie Lee likes being outdoors, like Myra does.
“COVID is everything, and we can't do labs, but I still wanted to take her class anyway, because I like science,” said Amarie, a junior. “She's a great teacher.”
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
