Watch now: LSA students go rock hunting for new geoscience class

DECATUR — If you're searching for rocks, a smooth football field is obviously a poor choice of hunting grounds.

For that reason, the students in Andi Livingston's new geoscience class at LSA High School all made a beeline for the creek that runs through the edge of the Lutheran School Association campus. Some of them had not considered mud when getting dressed on Wednesday.

“I told you what we were going to be doing,” Livingston said, laughing.

The geoscience class covers all sorts of topics, from astronomy, to meteorology, to geology, and because it's difficult to hold socially-distanced labs, Livingston has to be creative in finding ways to offer engaging and hands-on experiences. They just began their geology study, and hunting for rocks in the warm sunshine was made to order.

For students who need a third science credit but aren't intersted in anatomy, for example, the class is a good fit, she said.

“It might also be somebody who is interested in the earth or environmental issues,” she said.