Watch now: LSA's Kurt Younghouse turned into human ice cream sundae

DECATUR — Nobody wanted to win this contest.

The Lutheran School Association's fundraiser this year for Share the Gift, a project of student government to raise money to buy Christmas presents for kids in foster care through Lutheran Child and Family Services, was a contest among staff members. Each had a designated jar, and the one with the most money in his or her jar got to be turned into a human ice cream sundae.

The lucky staff member is athletic director and religion teacher Kurt Younghouse.

“I wanted to raise a lot of money,” Younghouse said. “That was the main goal the whole time. And if I was going to be a person they were going to give money to, I'm just fine with that. A hundred kids are going to be able to have a great Christmas because of all the donations and it's worth it. I'll do 15 minutes looking like this for 100 kids to have a great Christmas. I'd do it every year.”

"Like this” was covered in melting ice cream, chocolate, strawberry and caramel syrup, whipped topping and sprinkles, dumped all over him by gleeful high school sophomores because their class raised the most money.

Younghouse took it with good humor, and wore old clothes he intended to throw out afterward rather than try to wash the mess out of them. He also made use of the locker room shower to clean up afterward.

“Everyone wants to see a teacher get messed up,” said student government member Kristoffer Collins-Brown, grinning. “It's just something fun and we can do something like this every single time, things that are fun for the younger generation and things that are fun to us.”

The fundraising goal was $5,000, enough for presents for 50 kids. Then the total raised went to $6,100. Then some businesses chipped in and brought the total up to $8,248. And finally, at Monday's event, Al and Melanie Schelling, State Farm Insurance agents who belong to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, showed up with a check for $1,752 to put the total at $10,000, enough for those 100 kids Younghouse mentioned.

“We have had 10 foster kids in our house,” Melanie Schelling told the students. “Now the only children left in our house are our own. When we heard you had over $8,000, we decided to donate (enough) to make it $10,000, and it's all because of you guys sharing the love of Jesus and helping other kids.”

Student government member Ava Brown told the students that they were all so blessed, with families and warm homes, that it was only fitting they should share their good fortune with other kids. She quoted Bible verses, including Hebrews 13:16: “And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.”

The student government will do the shopping and wrapping on Dec. 3, and LCFS will tell them when to drop off the items at their offices, on a day when the foster children's caseworkers can be there to receive the presents to take to the kids, said middle and high school Principal Allison Nolen.

The students choose their own kids from a list, said Ava, and she chose a baby and a 17-year-old girl. They try to buy things the kids need as well as items from the child's wish list and get as many of the items as possible. LCFS provides them with the children's sizes and preferences.

“Most of us have younger siblings,” said Isabella Carlton, co-president of student government along with Abby Phillips. “We know what they like.”

“Plus we were that age (once),” Kristoffer added.

