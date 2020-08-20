Watch now: Lutheran School Association returns for an academic year like no other

DECATUR — While Decatur Public Schools and most surrounding districts are beginning the school year virtually, the parochial schools are holding in-person classes.
Either way, the start of this school year is vastly different from any previous year.
“I can tell you we were nervous about going back to school,” said Angela Martinek, who has three children at the Lutheran School Association. “We are confident that the LSA has done everything they can to provide a safe and healthy environment to learn in. But there is just so much unknown in going back to in person learning this year. I don't know how other people are treating the situation, how easy is it going to be to focus in class, what is the classroom going to look like, things like that.”
Schools were closed in mid-March because of COVID-19. Under the state's reopening plan, school districts and parochial schools can determine whether to have in-person or remote classes, or a mix.
LSA offered the option for remote learning as well, Martinek said, but her girls wanted to go to school. Martinek also works for LSA, and had to go back to work.
Following the recommendation of the Macon County Health Department, the Argenta-Oreana School District will start the school year offering a full remote learning model.
“They want to get back to normal, and this is a step they can take to start getting there,” she said. “Lily wants as much of a senior year as possible. Emma (who's in eighth grade) doesn't like virtual classes. Chloe misses her friends. So we went back to school very anxious, but hopeful. The day went well, faculty was teaching kids how to learn in the new environment, kids were following directions with a little encouragement and while we are still a little nervous going to school each day, we go and things will get better as we go on.”
Lily said she is still hesitant about returning to school in person. Besides the safety factor, she is afraid that school will have to shut down again if a student or staff member gets sick.
"I don't really think our school should be open," she said. "I think we should stick to e-learning. So many schools have been shut down already, I don't see why we should come back if we're only going to stay a month."
She's missing out on most of the "senior year" things anyway, she said, with fall sports and homecoming postponed and possibly canceled, and if students can't have any of those things, she'd rather be safe at home.
"I don't learn well with e-learning at all, but I would rather be safe and do a little bit worse (academically) than come to school and risk getting sick," she said.
Several Macon County districts that intended to offer a hybrid or in-person classes have since decided to make the first quarter all virtual, such as Argenta-Oreana schools, while Decatur Public Schools announced in late July that the first quarter would be virtual-only.
For kids who haven't been in a classroom since mid-March, another nine weeks, or longer, of virtual learning could be daunting. And in contrast to the spring, when schools closed with no warning and teachers, students and administrators had to adjust on the fly, the fall is business as usual in regard to attendance and grading. The Illinois State Board of Education relaxed requirements in the spring, and schools were instructed to be flexible with school work and grades in light of the emergency nature of the situation. This fall, even if school is virtual, kids are expected to do the work and to log in daily.
Technology glitches have made that difficult for Amber Ketchem's children, who are in kindergarten and third grade at South Shores School.
“Well, our first day we have my kindergartner, who was given the wrong login information,” Ketchem said. “And my third-grader has been locked out of his iPad for months, and the school took it to get it fixed and we have yet to receive it. So we have not had a good outcome nor have we accomplished anything. We are hoping things get a little better.”
The first few days haven't been smooth sailing in every respect, said Scarlett Wells, whose twins Liam and Kristal are in fourth grade and son Nik is in fifth at Montessori Academy for Peace. However, she's not overly concerned. The twins are adjusting more easily than Nik, who is having trouble remembering his schedule and handling the logging in for various classes.
“It's hard to figure out where he needs to be because I'm learning all of this too,” she said. “We'll get it settled. I'm proud of our teachers. I am a former teacher, and they're heroes to me. I cannot imagine teaching like this. I'm not frustrated with any of his teachers. It's a learning process, and he does not do well sitting in front of a screen. We'll be glad when it's safe to go back.”
She said she told Nik this is a “soft opening,” a term he knows because she's a business owner, and that the bugs will get worked out. She knows he's frustrated, and more so because his brother and sister seem to be “rocking and rolling” while he struggles.
“I know that everybody is just trying to survive, just doing the best they can with what they've got, and that's all any of us can do,” she said. “It's hard for him because he sees his siblings just flying through it. They know where to be and have no trouble getting there. He feels he's out in left field of confusion land, and he'll be grateful when it is safe to return.”
Like LSA, Decatur's Catholic schools have returned to in-person classes with precautions. Holy Family Principal Debbie Alexander said desks are cleaned and disinfected, kids and staff wear masks and practice social distancing. The school even has official masks with the Knights mascot if kids want to purchase one, but as long as their own mask is school-appropriate, they can wear whatever mask they like.
"We missed our kids," Alexander said. "We missed teaching and we missed doing what we know is best for kids, and that is hands-on, developmentally appropriate learning. We've taken every precaution to protect our kids and our families, and things do look different. There is so much support from our families to do everything we need to do to make sure we're successful and we have everything we need to keep our kids and our staff safe."
"It's definitely different," said Jackson Wallen, an eighth-grader who takes two classes a day at St. Teresa High School, too. "I mean, sure, we have to wear the masks and social distance and sanitize our desks after class and sanitize our hands, but all in all, there's not much different. We get to see each other. Most sports are open, but some are being delayed until spring. We're just real thankful to be in and not be at home learning. It's definitely better to be with our friends and teachers and be able to have that kind of face to face learning and contact."
Alyssa Porter, also an eighth-grader, said she was a little worried until she actually came to school and saw the efforts being made to keep the school community safe. She also takes classes at St. Teresa, where the same precautions are in place, and students were told to walk on the right side of hallways between classes to maintain distance during passing periods.
"I know how easy it is to get COVID," Alyssa said. "But I was really excited to see all my friends. I hadn't seen them in a couple months. I think it's easier to learn in class because you can ask questions, but I was also a little worried. But I'm thankful to be here because I've missed school a lot."
During the spring weeks of at-home learning, said Jonah Powell, a seventh-grader, teachers were readily available to answer questions and explain things, but it just wasn't the same as being in the same room. He missed the immediacy of interaction with others.
"I was at first nervous and didn't know how to feel about school being back in," Jonah said. "But after I read all the precautions and all the stuff they were going to do, I felt safe, and saw they did all that they claimed they would do, and I knew that the school was doing everything they could to keep everyone safe."
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
