Watch now: Lutheran School Association returns for an academic year like no other

She said she told Nik this is a “soft opening,” a term he knows because she's a business owner, and that the bugs will get worked out. She knows he's frustrated, and more so because his brother and sister seem to be “rocking and rolling” while he struggles.

“I know that everybody is just trying to survive, just doing the best they can with what they've got, and that's all any of us can do,” she said. “It's hard for him because he sees his siblings just flying through it. They know where to be and have no trouble getting there. He feels he's out in left field of confusion land, and he'll be grateful when it is safe to return.”

Like LSA, Decatur's Catholic schools have returned to in-person classes with precautions. Holy Family Principal Debbie Alexander said desks are cleaned and disinfected, kids and staff wear masks and practice social distancing. The school even has official masks with the Knights mascot if kids want to purchase one, but as long as their own mask is school-appropriate, they can wear whatever mask they like.