Watch now: Lutheran School Association students raise $6,000 for Hurricane Ida victims

Students at Lutheran School Association sold T-shirts and collected change to raise $6,000 to help victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

DECATUR — A sunny and warm day might be somewhat at odds with a “fall festival” but it didn't slow down the Lutheran School Association seventh- and eighth-grade students one bit on Friday.

Painting pumpkins

Ryan Hubner, Adam Stark and Landon Wise, on the left, and Matthew Jackson and Austin Atchason paint pumpkins as one of the activities at the Lutheran School Association's fall festival on Friday. 

In September, the school held a fundraiser to help victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. The seventh and eighth grades raised half of the $6,000 total and were rewarded with the outdoor party. 

Principal Allison Nolen got a phone call from Ricky Knapik, who moved to Decatur after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and never went back. He asked if the school could help.

Fall festival

Avery Smith, left, Jaxton Stoner and Carter Miller pose near the antique car that was the backdrop for celebratory photos at the fall festival held at Lutheran School Association on Friday. Students in seventh and eighth grades were the winners in a contest to raise money for Hurricane Ida victims. 

“New Orleans is kind of close to his heart,” Nolen said. “He asked if we could help his hometown. We had two weeks to do it and we were like, 'OK, how can we raise a bunch of money and do it really quickly?'”

The answer was T-shirts, designed by LSA High School freshman Rylie Dillow.

Ida shirt

LSA High School freshman Rylie Dillow designed the T-shirts that students sold to raise money for Hurricane Ida victims. 
Hurricane Ida fundraiser

LSA High School freshman Rylie Dillow designed the T-shirts sold to raise money for Hurricane Ida victims. 

“We raised a whole ton of money by just a little design I came up with in the car,” Rylie said.

For each T-shirt sold, the school had a profit of $12 to add to the fund, and the seventh- and eighth-grade classes came up with the idea to collect loose change, which raised the total quickly, Nolen said.

Making it into a contest also helped. The students in middle and high school were grouped by grades. 

Activities at the festival included pumpkin painting, making s'mores, photos with an antique car, and a kickball game that was highly anticipated.

S'mores

Kim Whitt helps Rylie Dillow collect the ingredients to make s'mores at the fall festival at Lutheran School Association on Friday. Rylie, a freshman in high school, designed the T-shirts that students sold to raise money for Hurricane Ida victims. 

“The fall festival just seemed like fun and a lot of activities,” said Audrey Billingsley, a seventh-grader. “We raised the most money so we got the fall festival party. We asked our parents and friends to raise money for all the people who are struggling from the hurricane.”

Alexis St. James made the posters that encouraged people to donate.

“The hurricane victims needed it,” she said.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

