Watch now: Lutheran school's 'Caveman Camp' ties ancient technology to today

DECATUR — Students at LSA High School's summer STEM camp, dubbed “Caveman Camp” by the adults, spent Thursday making rockets.

These rockets, though, were powered by air.

“We wrap (construction) paper around this (PVC pipe) and tape it together,” explained Matthew Jackson, who will be in eighth grade at the Lutheran School Association in the fall.

After sliding the paper rocket off the pipe, students applied a cone-shaped head with a little ball of Play-Doh inside to provide weight, and shot the rockets off outside, propelled by air.

Rockets may not seem like cave-dweller technology, but teacher Kyle Gilbert, who teaches chemistry and physics during the school year, said the purpose of the camp is for students to learn how one technology led to another through history.

One day during the camp, students made arrowheads and tools out of flint. Another day, they learned crude pottery techniques that allowed humans to store food and water. They learned to throw spears using atlatls, which are wooden handles used to give a spear-thrower greater reach and power. And they'll learn how fire changed everything, providing a way to cook food and provide heat and light for early humans.

“We kind of went through, how does this pertain to science and how did it help technology go further,” Gilbert said.

LSA is, of course, a Christian school, so when the students made and used slings, they were familiar with them from the story of David and Goliath in the book of I Samuel in the Bible. David, though much smaller and weaker than Goliath, killed the giant using a sling, which gives the user greater power and reach than simply throwing a rock would do.

“They would use slings, which are easily made from everyday materials,” Gilbert said. “It's all about lengthening your arm. If you have a pitcher (in baseball) who has a longer arm, he's going to throw harder and faster than another person. That's why height is a big issue with pitchers. It increases the force and velocity with which you can throw.”

When learning about atlatls and spears, Gilbert said, students measured how far a spear could go when the user simply held it and threw it, compared to how much farther it went using the atlatl. The distance was double or more. If you were using a spear to kill an animal to eat it, that could be the difference between acquiring dinner and being dinner.

“From there, you can see how other pieces of technology can be used and eventually become a phone, among other things,” Gilbert said.

The annual STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) camp has been held at the school for several years, he said. The idea is to show students how to apply what they've learned in class, because hands-on activities make the knowledge real in a way that just reading about it does not. It piques their interest in learning more.

Noah Suckow, who will be a freshman, was already interested in STEM subjects and is part of a robotics team through 4-H. Learning about the discovery of fire and other historically significant science breakthroughs is what captured his attention, he said.

“And I thought the atlatl would be interesting to play with,” Suckow said.

