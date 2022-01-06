Watch now: MacArthur cheerleaders reflect on participation in Pearl Harbor 80th anniversary

DECATUR — MacArthur High School cheerleaders were there in person to mark the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

During summer camp with the Universal Cheer Association, all 15 members of the team who tried out for All-American were chosen, and 10 of them made the trip to Hawaii to perform in the parade.

“When I first saw the opportunity, I wasn't too excited about it,” said Wykeviona “Keke” Smith, co-captain of the team. “I was kind of nonchalant, but as I began telling my parents, they were excited which made me excited. I ended up wanting to go because it was a once in a lifetime experience and opportunity, especially with it being my senior year.”

Teams who make All-American are offered the chance to travel to various events, said Desi Conner, MacArthur's cheer coach. The students have to raise their own money for travel, accommodations and such, and often hold events like bake sales or sell T-shirts to accomplish that.

In past years, Conner said, the events have included the New Year's parade in London, England, but with COVID-19 concerns, the UCA wanted to avoid travel out of the country, and all events were in the United States.

“It was really a good chance for varsity and junior varsity to experience something different and also to have the opportunity to be a part of something bigger,” Conner said. “The reason for the parade was, it's been 80 years since Pearl Harbor and (the students) had the opportunity to see what it's about and see the survivors and the families and just be a part of something that's a lot bigger than we normally do. It was a blessing and a great opportunity.”

The parade included more than 600 dancers and cheerleaders from across the nation, performing a set routine together. Though the participants couldn't take in the spectacle during the actual parade, they were able to see a video afterward, Conner said.

“The parade started out with all the men and women who helped mold what we're about (as a country), she said. “It was about being proud of who we are and proud of where we come from. And they got to see (in the video) everything come together and see that's what they'd spent all that time learning.”

The group was able to visit the USS Arizona and the USS Missouri, visit the beach and try a variety of fresh foods.

“It was the best trip ever and I will definitely cherish those memories with my team and my mom for a lifetime,” said team co-captain Brianna Phillips. “But the most important part was what we were there for. To hear and know what we were cheering/dancing for pulled on my heart strings, but to see the survivors of Pearl Harbor and hear the stories was even more amazing and definitely made me tear up. To be on the USS Missouri and see what the Pearl Harbor veterans had to go through and sleep in made me wake up and realize just how special the trip was. My grandpa served in the Army for many years so this trip and visiting the USS Missouri was more special to me than I could have ever imagined. After visiting the ship, I realized how I needed to cheer/dance in the parade. I needed to dance for the survivors to make them proud and happy, for the ones that fought but didn’t make it, but most importantly America. I think the parade is the hardest and best time I have ever cheered because it meant so much to me. I will never forget this trip.”

