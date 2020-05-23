Watch now: MacArthur High School holds virtual graduation for 2020 seniors
MacArthur High School holds virtual graduation for 2020 seniors

The Decatur school district is holding virtual graduation ceremonies for 2020 seniors. 

Below is the MacArthur High School ceremony. The Eisenhower High School ceremony will be posted at noon on Sunday. 

MacArthur High School virtual graduation 

